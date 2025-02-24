King Paluta's classic hit Aseda was used by the English football club West Ham United in a viral TikTok video

The EPL club leveraged the song to celebrate Mohammed Kudus after his impressive strides in their recent games

The video excited scores of Ghanaians who thronged the comments section to hail the player and his team

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus delivered an outstanding display against Arsenal which helped West Ham secure victory at the Emirates.

West Ham celebrates Mohammed Kudus on TikTok with King Paluta's song. Photo source: WestHam, GettyImages

Source: Facebook

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Kudus fielded an unplayable run mounting the pressure on the Gunners. One of his brilliant dribbles led to the sending off of Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly in the second half.

After the game, the Hammers posted a clip of Kudus taking on several Arsenal players including Black Stars teammate Thomas Partey.

The club paired the video with King Paluta's classic Aseda. The video registered over a million hits on TikTok alone in just under 24 hours.

Before the video, West Ham had shared another clip utilising a viral TikTok soundbite exciting scores of Ghanaian fans.

Reactions to West Ham and King Paluta

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they reacted to the video of Kudus playing which has garnered significant traction on TikTok.

ELVIS-RENT IN ACCRA.APARTMENTS said:

"Eeeii I am convinced it’s kudus who handles the west ham account . This ghanaian sound comes with its own vibe 😂😂😂😂😂."

EruFLEX Solutions wrote:

"Eiiii this west ham United tiktok admin is a Ghanaian, no one can disprove thhis🤩🤩🤩."

Lord Luggard remarked:

"Did Westham really put the background voice there. If yes, when did the administrator started learning Twi?"

Lionel ♌️👑🥰 noted:

"Charley, At this point there is nothing they can tell us. Kudus is the one managing this account…🙄😂."

Digital coach shared:

"Mahama will buy West Ham United to Ghana just believe me😭😂."

WrondyzBUZINEZhUB☎️📞 commented:

"Trust me. Kudus is unstoppable though. Very strong and skill with the ball. But Thomas could have sent him to the ground if he wanted. Partey just allowed him because of mother Ghana 🇬🇭."

lyk_fly added:

"Partey was considering him, cos Messi saf no see top from partey ein hand."

West Ham manager applauds Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United manager Graham Potter had celebrated Mohammed Kudus after the club's victory over Arsenal.

The West Ham manager described Kudus' performance as fantastic and crucial in the team's recent strides.

Kudus who has had a tough campaign this season compared to last season hopes to maintain his momentum in his recent games.

