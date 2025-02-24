Nana Ama McBrown in a video showed her love and support for bussing musician AraTheJay as she supported his music

In the video, she jammed to an unreleased song of his which is making a lot of waves on TikTok and even tagged him in the caption of the post

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed admiration for the pretty actress, highlighting her beauty and praising her for her supportive nature

Popular Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has shown support for fast-rising musician AraTheJay.

Nana Ama McBrown jams to AraTheJay's song. Photo source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, she was seen dancing to his unreleased song, which is gaining attention on TikTok. She also tagged him in the caption, drawing excitement from fans.

Many Ghanaians in the comments praised McBrown for supporting young talent. They also admired her beauty and her willingness to promote emerging musicians.

This is not the first time she has endorsed AraTheJay. In 2024, she publicly expressed her love for his music.

AraTheJay, born Samuel Ankrah, has been making waves in the music scene for some time now. He has collaborated with artistes like King Promise and Black Sherif which has added to his popularity. In September 2024, he was spotted with McBrown, further attracting interest in his work.

On September 22, McBrown invited AraTheJay to perform as a guest on Onua Showtime. During the show, she shared how she discovered his song, Jesus Christ and praised his unique style. The musician performed several songs, including Jesus Christ during his time on the show.

AraTheJay has been considered one of the promising talents in Ghana’s music industry. His project, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, released on June 28, received positive feedback when it was released.

Ghanaians praise Nana Ama McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PATRICK AMPAH said:

"Her excellency Di3 very soon I will meet you.❤️"

❤️Vinash❣️darling commented:

"I would love it if you invited me to MCBrown's kitchen."

Sandra Anigye said:

"I am always in love with ur personality.🥰"

Nanayaah Adepa commented:

"It’s my dream to meet you one day one my dream excellency 🙏i will be happy when I see you."

ENOSIKA PAPABI wrote:

"I don’t know how to express how I feel when I see your videos just invite me I’m a plus size lady to express my self too."

Gh’s Lastborn commented:

"Beauty na your mate ?? Sorry sweet sis got all."

obaapa commented:

"Her excellency Mcbrown, please you are taller than me but we wear the same shoe size 38/39."

Arkosuah wrote:

"I have made a promise to myself that I will surely meet you one day."

