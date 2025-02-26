Abeiku Santana Gets Appointment From Mahama, Set To Become The Deputy CEO Of Ghana Tourism Authority
- Ghanaian radio and TV broadcaster Abeiku Aggrey Santana has been appointed to the Ghana Tourism Authority
- The media personality is set to deputise the Authority's new CEO under Mahama's second term, Maame Efua Houadjeto
- News of his appointment went rife on social media on February 26, 2025, but has yet to be confirmed by the media and tourism expert
Reports from Ghana's presidency indicate that Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana has been appointed by John Dramani Mahama as the Deputy CEO.
News of his appointment has yet to be confirmed by the seasoned media and tourism expert.
Ameyaw Debrah posted an update from the president on social media which read,
"His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, has appointed renowned media personality, fashion entrepreneur, and cultural ambassador Abeiku Aggrey Satana Deputy CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority."
"With his extensive experience in connecting Ghana with its global diaspora, Abeiku Aggrey Santana appointment underscores President Mahama’s commitment to strengthening ties with Ghanaians abroad, fostering investment opportunities, and enhancing cultural and economic collaboration."
The media broadcaster's employers Despite Media have also confirmed Abeiku Santana's milestone.
Mahama appoints John Dumelo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama had appointed actor turned-politician John Dumelo as the Deputy Food and Agriculture minister.
The actor-turned-politician has been a strong advocate for the participation of youth in Agriculture.
John Dumelo's appointment came two days after his 41st birthday exciting scores of fans on social media.
