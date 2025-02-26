Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo was vetted by the Parliamentary Appointment Committee on February 25, 2025

Committee member Alexander Afenyo Markin asked him about his proficiency in French, sparking a discourse on social media

Many people admired Dumelo's French accent while others were in awe that he could speak the francophone language so well

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, proved that aside from English and his native dialect, Ewe, he was also fluent in French.

The actor-turned-politician made this known during his vetting as the Deputy Minister-designate of Food and Agriculture.

Dumelo speaks French in video

During his vetting on February 26, 2025, a member of the Appointment Committee, Alexander Afenyo Markin asked Dumelo whether he was fluent in French.

The former actor responded in French saying un peu un peu meaning 'small small' when translated into English.

Mr Dumelo noted that his French was not perfect and that the little he knew was enough to help him buy and sell something.

As an avid farmer, he sometimes used the language when interacting with buyers in Ghana and some of its francophone neighbours.

"Un peu, un peu, 20 per cent. Enough to buy something and sell something," Dumelo remarked.

Delighted by Dumelo's answer, the minority leader responded by saying d'accord, which is translated from French to English as 'okay'.

The new MP for his constituency for President Mahama's administration then thanked Afenyo Markin in French - merci beaucoup.

Reactions to John Dumelo speaking French

Many people in the comments section expressed disappointment at Afenyo Markin for asking Dumelo about French as it had no correlation with his upcoming role as the deputy minister of Food and Agriculture.

Others wondered what French words Dumelo spoke in the video and asked for translations in the comments. Others also could not hold back their laughter to his response to the Appointment Committee.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Dumelo's vetting as the deputy minister-designate of Food and Agriculture:

Daisy 🌼said:

"His wife trying not laugh 😂."

Chief Priest said:

"Which one is ompay ompay😂😂😂😂."

Nana Amoako Ogyampa said:

"This vetting has made us see all weak people in NDC especially deputy education minister designate, he has not even heard about e-learning in his life da ooo😂😂😂😂😂! Eiii Ghana are we safe?"

Ramiousmusasa said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 enough to buy something and sell something."

John Dumelo and his family

John Dumelo provides for UG freshers

YEN.com.gh reported that Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo treated first-year University of Ghana students, offering free makeup and photo shoot sessions for their matriculation ceremony.

The excited freshers at the esteemed tertiary education facility took selfies with the former seasoned actor while enjoying complimentary snacks and water, making the event even more memorable.

The heartwarming video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising the Ghanaian politician for his generosity and his continued work to uplift the lives of many others.

