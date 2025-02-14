Renowned Ghanaian journalist and husband of MZGee, Raymond Acquah, has bagged a law degree

The seasoned media personality announced the great news on his X platform, sharing that this was his first graduation in years

Netizens who saw the post were extremely proud of him and extended their congratulations in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A seasoned Joy FM journalist, who also happens to be the husband of celebrated media personality MzGee, is celebrating an exciting academic achievement.

Raymond Acquah recently graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Financial Markets Law and Regulation, marking a proud moment in his career and education.

Raymond Acquah rejoices as he bags a law degree. Image source: Joy FM, Raymond Acquah

Source: Facebook

Raymond took to his X page to announce the great news to his followers and loved ones and to his cherished Joy FM listeners.

“LLM Financial Markets Law and Regulation led me to my first graduation in years!” he said.

Who is Raymond Acquah?

Raymond Acquah is a seasoned Ghanaian journalist, documentarian, and fact-checker with a wealth of experience in media and broadcasting.

Known for his exceptional storytelling and in-depth investigative journalism, Raymond has worked with Joy FM, one of Ghana’s leading radio stations, for several years.

Beyond his journalism work, Raymond is also a skilled documentarian who has produced thought-provoking documentaries and a fact-checker.

Raymond is married to Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, a renowned Ghanaian entertainment journalist and television personality.

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for Raymond

The announcement of Raymond's latest educational milestone was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans, and well-wishers who admired his dedication and hard work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh