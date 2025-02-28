Archipalago's ex, Afrah, seems to have found a new lover from the US and had a romantic chat with him during a TikTok Live

Afrah referred to the handsome young man as her husband and flirted with him as they admired each other, sparking reactions online

Archipalago recently detailed his side of the story in their public breakup and shared details of how he was wronged by Afrah

Afrah, the ex-girlfriend of social media personality Archipalago, has fueled speculation about a new relationship after a TikTok Live session with a US-based man.

During the live video, Afrah openly admired the young man’s looks and referred to him as her ‘husband.’ The two flirted throughout the session, sparking reactions online.

This comes shortly after Archipalago shared details about their breakup. He said he ended the relationship because Afrah did not appreciate or support him.

He disclosed that he gave Afrah GH¢3,000 every month and covered additional expenses after she complained that the previous allowance was not enough. He claimed he also provided her with capital on two occasions to start a business, but both attempts failed.

Archipalago also claimed that Afrah disrespected him and did not value his efforts. He also accused her of ridiculing his music career, saying he was wasting his time.

Afrah was the first to confirm the separation publicly, stating that they had been apart for months. She explained that they tried to fix their relationship, but nothing changed, so they moved on.

Afrah and US-based lover stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sandy Vesta commented:

"Hw3 me Gyimii bi you won’t go and work always managing boys."

Pepperoncini said:

"If she thinks Archie was cheap, wait till she finds out akata boys spend their girlfriend money instead."

opokudebra commented:

"Só achi has invested wrongly."

Annabell Ewurakuwaa commented:

"So she won’t go and find something to do."

Shugaberry19 said:

"Just now, u have fallen for another person. Eiiii you are not serious."

ellakeel1 commented:

"Aaaww…. Archi isn’t happy ooo… pls minimize the insults cus he has had something with her before."

Lali wrote:

"As a woman, work hard for your own money and build your life oooo yooo."

Nana Agyei commented:

"What if Afrah apologizes to Archipalago??? Who’s going to be the third person here?"

Saucybae said:

"It's like she wanted the break-up a long time ago."

