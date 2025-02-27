DWP dancer Lisa Quama was in disbelief when she ended up wearing a girly outfit in a dance video challenge

Dancing With Purpose (DWP) dancer Lisa Quama caused a stir on social media when she ditched her tomboy outfit for a girly look in a dance challenge.

Lisa Quama rocks girly outfit

In a challenge Lisa posted on her Instagram account, he had to blindly choose between two options, the look she wanted with the help of her DWP member, Endurance Grand.

The first option was a long flowing floral skirt or a mini jeans skirt, and she chose the long flowing floral skirt. The next was the pair of shoes, and she had to choose between a pair of black heels or sneakers, and she chose the sneakers.

To her dismay, the 22-year-old dancer ended up wearing the outfits she did not choose in the challenge, and this left her in awe. She ended up wearing the blue mini jeans skirt, a white cropped top and a pair of black heels.

In the caption of the post, Lisa noted that it was mostly friends and people close to you who ended up betraying you. She advised her millions of fans never to trust anyone.

"It really be your own friends! My advice; trust no one🥲😂."

She also noted that the DWP Academy came up with the dance moves for Ghanaian musician, Gyakie's No Bad Vibes song.

"Dc: @dwpacademy🎵: No Bad Vibes by @gyakie_ @jazzyofficial__ @itsjoshuabaraka."

Reactions to Lisa Quama in a girly look

Many social media users called out Endurance for not giving Lisa the outfit choices she selected in the video.

Others also talked about Lisa's abs and how beautiful she looked in the mini skirt and cropped top, despite it not being her go-to outfit.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Lisa Quama's dance video.

official_veralee_ said:

"Abeg no wear dis skirt again 😩🤣🤣."

draxlers_grooming said:

"Fits in both gender wears, that flat tummy ❤️🤭."

linet_daimler said:

"Lisa, you know you can revenge just the same way right 😂😂."

armah_shelby said:

"Only the real best friends can do that, it’s normal endure 😂😂😂😂."

success_toria said:

"We want to see more please 😂😂😂😂."

reallovygirl said:

"😂😂😂 Grand this is cheating oooh, we saw what she choose oooh😂😂."

Lisa Quama's dance video

Abigail Dromo rocks dreadlocks

YEN.com.gh reported that talented Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo captivated fans with her stunning new hairstyle, which she proudly showcased in a video.

The DWP dancer grooved to Venus, the chart-topping hit by Nigerian artist Faceless, featuring Serotonin.

Many admirers flooded the comment section with praise, expressing their love for her braided dreadlocks.

