The little girl who featured in the Melcom television commercial with Asamoah Gyan has grown into a beautiful young woman

The intelligent SHS student Derah has gone viral on social media after releasing some classy photos online

Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous model Derah's before and after photos on Instagram

Ghanaian model Derah who was featured in a commercial for a top departmental shop in Ghana, Melcom looked unrecognisable in a trending video.

The famous model looked tall and beautiful as she inspired many young girls with her high fashion sense.

The West African Senior High School student wore an all-black ensemble for her outdoor photoshoot.

Little Girl featured in Melcom Advert with Asamoah Gyan rocks a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @tutugyagu.

Derah, the SHS student clad decently in a short-sleeved black peplum dress and black leggings to cover her skin.

She wore a yellow turban to cover her hair and doubled it up with a long black scarf to match her ensemble.

The young style influencer flaunted her bare face without makeup while modelling in black platform slippers.

She completed her look with a black side bag and posed elegantly like a supermodel in the trending video.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Asamoah Gyan's advert

In the Melcom TV commercial, Asamoah Gyan approached Derah, who was rather young at the time, while she was admiring televisions inside a Melcom store.

He saw that she had a lovely blue blouse with his number and name printed on the back. The football legend smiled and introduced himself, but the young girl didn't think he was the real Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan tried to persuade her by showing her the Jabulani football from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, but she was not convinced that he was the genuine Asamoah Gyan.

The football player walked out of the store with his groceries in frustration. The girl eventually recognised him as cameras mobbed him outside. But her mother drove off by the time she realised she had missed a great opportunity to spend time with her favourite footballer.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Adwoapalmers stated:

"We ageing oooo😂😂😂😂 eiiii."

faridaadams_ stated:

"Oh God 🤦‍♀️ then I should be having grandchildren by now 💔😂."

Thesonofagod stated:

"Kindly tag her in the post. I want to ask a question about the advert😂."

misvee1_ stated:

"I remember her."

misvee1_ stated:

"Wow."

Airbyfacil stated:

"She’s cute😍😍."

NUTCRACKER stated:

"😂I never understood this advert when I was a kid."

AdepaChelsea stated:

"Ose no wose, I am Asamoah Gyan😂😂😂 N so hot in lawyer Nti’s voice 😅😅😅."

Nana Kweku stated:

"Where's this girl now."

Abena Flex stated:

"But the girl really acted oo🥰."

Precious stated:

"The gal is in my class."

Marja🥰💕 stated:

"Teeii her skirt😅 I remember those skirts and their tops😄."

Watch the video below:

