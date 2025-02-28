Akwatia-based businessman Eric Twum Barimah generously sprayed thousands of Ghana cedis at a recent marriage ceremony

The Ghanaian multi-millionaire who is said to be related to the bride courted attention in his swanky Kente

Social media users who watched the videos from the ceremony applauded him for celebrating with the couple

Ghanaian businessman Twum Barimah who went viral for losing his brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan was spotted at a marriage ceremony held on February 28, 2025.

Reports indicate that the event is a precursor to a huge wedding planned for the businessman's rumoured sister who is the bride.

Twum Barima arrived at the event draped in regal Kente and Ahenema sandals amidst cheers from guests present.

He was spotted at the engagement with Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence who stunned in a beautiful African-print outfit.

The actress shared a video of her outfit on social media giving fans a hint of the upcoming ceremony.

Many have come to know and adore Twum Barima for his money-spraying displays st functions and it appears the guests came prepared.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, several guests swarmed around Twum Barimah hustling over the money sprayed in the air.

More about Twum Barima

The renowned millionaire amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia. Previously, he lived a low-profile lifestyle off social media.

However, in recent months, Twum Barimah has gained prominence on TikTok. He shared videos of himself at his mining sites and his social responsibilities to individuals and communities.

The businessman also stole the spotlight at the 40-day observation of his colleague and close associate Prince Frimpong's parents, Christiana Adomako and Baffour Frempong Kagya ll, in Akwatia in the Eastern region.

Collins Dauda's daughter marries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported one of the 11 children of Hon Alhaji Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South had married.

Alhaji Collins Dauda has been an MP since Ghana's first parliament of the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 1997.

The 67-year-old politician is married to two wives and has 11 children including Hawa whose wedding the MP attended.

Source: YEN.com.gh