Lil Win in a new video he shared on social media looked different as he got a new haircut to fit a role he was playing in a movie

The actor who loves to play the role of an old man shaved the front part of his hair, taking his hairline to the middle of his head

In one of the videos he shared on TikTok, he could be seen in a chair with a mirror in his hand as a barber worked on the look

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has surprised fans with a new look for a movie role. In a video he shared on social media, he was seen shaving off the front part of his hair, moving his hairline to the middle of his head.

The actor who has a strong love for playing elderly characters, sat in a chair holding a mirror while a barber worked on the transformation.

Lil Win has been busy on set and actively promoting his 2024 film, A Country Called Ghana. He recently held a press conference where he announced his plans to feature the movie on Netflix. He urged the media to support his efforts and said he was determined to make it happen.

The actor invested heavily in promoting the film, using branded t-shirts, decorated cars, and viral videos to generate attention.

Since its premiere on May 5, 2024, A Country Called Ghana has won several awards, including Best Actor, Best Makeup, and Best Production Design at the 2024 IMO International Film Festival in Nigeria. Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, who played the lead role, won the Best Actor award.

The film has also received international recognition with nominations in Germany and New Zealand. It was screened at the Nollywood Film Festival in August 2024 and showcased at the IMO Festival in July 2024.

Lil Win''s hairstyle and movie spark reactions

