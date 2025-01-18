An old video from 2020 showed President John Mahama, his daughter Farida, and his son Sharaf bonding through exercise

The clip showed President John Mahama biking with Farida while Sharaf jogged alongside, all dressed casually

Social media users who watched the footage thronged the comment section to share their opinion on the first family

An old video of Farida Mahama exercising with her father, John Mahama, and her brother, Sharaf Mahama, has surfaced, getting netizens talking about their bond.

Farida Mahama and her father, John Mahama, rode a bicycle while Sharaf Mahama ran.

Farida Mahama and her father, John Mahama, cycle in their neighbourhood. Photo credit: John Mahama

Source: Facebook

The video was taken in 2020 during the election campaign. At the time, President John Mahama competed against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Nana Akufo-Addo was victorious in the 2020 election, where he served a second term as President.

President John Mahama and his children lived in the neighbourhood where they lived at the time.

Farida Mahama was younger and had long braids. She and her brother were wearing black shirts. Farida wore blue jeans and shorts, and Sharaf was in black shorts.

President John Mahama was wearing a white shirt and a black trouser. The three wore different sneakers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on family bond between the Mahamas

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @al_varo777 on X. Read them below:

@mrrkitchener said:

“You see as the daughter of the president dey use XR but Akosua wey dey sleep with her broke mom dey force me to buy her 16pro.”

@yhaw_pizzaro asked:

“Why their neighbors travel anaa?”

@_abochie wrote:

“See Community. Like Kasoa by now, cows, goats and fowls go full everywhere 😂😂.”

@stylyrr said:

“Rich living chale how many mb you take upload this video?”

@NanaTwum666 wrote:

“I beg can I get her number? Maybe this is my last chance 😤.”

@BrightDelali4 said:

“Una dey see the environment ? You wey dey shift chairs 🪑 before u fit sleep ooo , you say you no go gree hear word 😂😂😂😂.”

@They_aint_God wrote:

“I just tried to picture Addo Dee riding a bicycle 🚲 and burst into laughter 😂😂😂.”

@R_enam1 said:

“@JDMahama bicycle needed oo hmm.”

