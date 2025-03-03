Nana Ama McBrown Meets Serious Madam Lordina, the Hair-Styling Prodigy
- Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has featured three-year-old hair-styling prodigy Lordina on her Onua Showtime programme
- Lordina's mother explained that her daughter discovered her passion for braiding just two months after starting to visit her shop
- The young girl has become an internet sensation after a viral video showed her braiding hair with impressive speed and skill
A Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has granted an audience to the young hair-styling prodigy, Lordina, also known as Serious Madam.
Lordina and her mother appeared on McBrown's Onua Showtime programme over the weekend to shed more light on her budding hair-styling career.
While speaking on the show, Lordina's mother disclosed that her daughter discovered her passion for braiding two months after starting to visit her shop.
She stated that she considers Lordina's talent as natural and god-given because she did not learn it from anyone.
"She came to the shop about two months ago and suddenly started crying. I couldn't concentrate because she was disturbing me. After that, she fell asleep. By the time she woke up, we were almost done, but she joined in and suddenly started braiding, even faster and better than we were doing," she said.
The little girl became an instant internet sensation after a viral video showed her braiding hair.
The passion and zeal with which she braids hair have earned her many admirers and the nickname Serious Madam.
She has featured in several interviews across various social media platforms.
Lordina is only three years old and lives in Atwima Tabre in the Ashanti Region with her mother.
Below is Lordina's interview with Nana Ama McBrown on the Onua Showtime programme.
Reactions to Lordina's appearance on McBrown's show
Netizens, upon coming across the video of Lordina's interview with Nana Ama McBrown, thronged the comment section to react.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:
@Kobby said:
"Listen to the mother carefully, "after she bounced back, she started doing the job," meaning, she went and took the powers from the ancestors."
@GoldenBigails also said:
"Lordina has been with the mom and in her mom's shop for three years, she is an expert apprentice."
@Nana Yaw Wonderland commented:
"There is a new generation of gifted children. This little girl is a joy to watch. Sometimes you may think they have been here before. How can I bring my son to your show? It will be great."
@Adoma also commented:
"Wooow Lordina on TV, God bless the guy who discovered Lordina."
Lordina braids hair like a professional
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that was spotted in a viral video braiding a client's hair effortlessly like a professional.
Her unique flair and talent won the admiration of her mother's clients who confidently entrust their beauty to her care.
In the video, Lordina looked serious as she braided the hair of an elderly woman who sat comfortably in the chair.
Source: YEN.com.gh
