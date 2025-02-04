Farida Mahama, the last born of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, shared a beautiful selfie on her Instagram stories

In the picture, President Mahama's only daughter showed off her natural beauty as she wore no makeup and straightened and curled her natural hair

The ever-gorgeous Farida posted the picture and integrated Never Stop, a song by international and American rapper Future

Farida Mahama, the only daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, dropped a new photo amid news about her clearing posts from her Instagram feed.

Farida Mahama flaunts bare face

Farida Mahama took to her Instagram stories to share a beautiful portrait selfie of herself on February 3, 2025.

The post was made on the same day actor and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, celebrated his 41st birthday and was being celebrated by his wife, Gifty Dumelo, celebrities across Africa and fans.

The selfie picture showed Farida's natural look as she wore no makeup. She showed off her beautiful and flawless skin without pimples or blemishes.

Despite not wearing makeup, Farida Mahama wore a lot of plain lip gloss that made her look even more beautiful.

The president's daughter proved that she was the epitome of natural beauty as she rocked her permed natural hair with the ends curled and left to hang over her shoulders.

The ever-gorgeous Farida kept a straight face and tilted her head in the beautiful picture she posted on her Instagram stories.

While posting the picture on her Instagram stories, she added Never Stop, a song by international and American rapper Future.

With her adding the song to the post, it could be concluded that the President's daughter was a lover of Future and rap music.

Farida Mahama's Instagram post

Farida Mahama donates to La Polyclinic

Farida Mahama, daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, embraced the spirit of giving in the 2024 festive season by donating a truckload of essential items to La Polyclinic.

Through her foundation, the Serenity Community Club (SCC), she provided nursing mothers and staff with much-needed supplies, including baby diapers, wipes, and other essentials.

Farida embarked on the charity drive with her team who helped her hand over the items to the nursing mothers and the staff of the health facility.

Her generosity was met with widespread praise on social media, with many users commending her kindness and encouraging her to continue making impactful donations.

