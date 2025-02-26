Chris Attoh, in a trending video, was spotted with a beautiful lady at Sparrow Production’s YouTube channel premiere

The prominent actor and the mystery lady held hands as they arrived at the star-studded event, stirring dating rumours

Chris Attoh's colleagues including Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, Lydia Forson and Joselyn Dumas also attended the event

Popular Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has courted attention after a video of him with a beautiful lady surfaced on social media.

The co-host of the 2016 Ghana Music Awards event was among numerous distinguished personalities who attended the premiere of film director and producer Shirley Frimpong-Manso's Sparrow Production’s YouTube channel at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Prominent Ghanaian actors, including Lydia Forson, Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah, James Gardiner, and Naa Ashorkor, attended the private ceremony.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Chris Attoh arrived at the event with a beautiful lady, sporting a black dress with tattoos on her left arm.

In the video, the actor and the mystery lady who appeared to be a foreigner held hands as they conversed and made their entrance inside an auditorium at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The video of Chris Attoh with the beautiful lady has stirred dating rumours among Ghanaians on social media. Over the years, the famous actor has been unlucky in love.

He first tied the knot to famous Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite in a private ceremony in Accra on February 14, 2015, almost a year after they announced their engagement in August 2014.

The pair had met each other while filming on the set of the award-winning Nigerian soap opera Tinsel.

The marriage fell apart and the couple divorced less than two years later in September 2017. Damilola Adegbite later shared that she did not regret divorcing her husband and that she only regarded him as her child's father.

During their time as a couple, the two actors welcomed a son, Brian who was born a month after they got engaged in 2014.

Despite the setback in his first marriage, Chris Attoh found love for a second time and remarried again to Bettie Jennifer, a US-based businesswoman at a private ceremony in Accra on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

However, tragedy struck several months later as his new wife was fatally shot and passed away on a Friday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland, as she left her office building.

Chris Attoh was reportedly in Los Angeles working on a film when the unfortunate tragedy happened and immediately flew to the United States.

Bettie Jennifer's untimely passing took a toll on the actor and saw him disappear from the limelight for some years before he recently resurfaced on the scene.

Below is the video of Chris Attoh attending the premiere with a beautiful lady:

Chris Attoh and beautiful lady stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

sweetlottie commented:

"He definitely has a type."

miss_winnita2 said:

"He get taste."

matilkaf commented:

"You tire for love ooo. Hmmm, may you have peace."

amizzor said:

"This guy don suffer with women."

blitzjustinz commented:

"This guy likes light skin women ooo😂😂."

ghconscious1 said:

"This guy ankasa, his life be like Medikal. Dem love taste too much 😂😂😂😂😂."

redrasberriss commented:

"This one doesn't mess with Ghanaian women at all. Lol😂😂."

Chris Attoh's movie picked for Essence Festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chris Attoh's movie, Nine was picked to be shown at the Essence Festival.

The movie featured a host of prominent actors from the Ghanaian and Nigerian movie industries.

Chris Attoh expressed excitement and thanked fans for the movie being showcased at the Essence Festival.

