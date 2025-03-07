Ibrahim Mahama donated GH₵100k to the various communities affected by the tidal wave flooding in the Volta Region

The businessman travelled to the region with his brother President John Mahama after the Independence Day celebrations

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Ibrahim Mahama for his massive financial gesture

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has made a generous donation to the victims of the tidal wave flooding in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Shortly after Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration Parade at the Jubilee House on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the businessman along with his brother and president John Dramani Mahama and a team visited the various communities that had been affected by the tidal wave flood.

The president led the team to Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi to survey the damages caused by the flooding and offer relief items to the communities.

Speaking in front of a delegation and several members of the community, President John Mahama announced that his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama had donated GH₵100k to the victims of the tidal wave flood.

The president's announcement drew massive cheers from the community members, who expressed appreciation for the Engineers and Planners Company Limited and Dzata Cement CEO's thoughtful financial gesture.

Ibrahim Mahama's big donation to the tidal wave flood victims impressed many Ghanaians, who applauded his efforts on social media.

Over the years, the businessman, who is among the richest individuals in Ghana, has gained massive recognition for his philanthropic activities towards individuals and communities in need of support across Ghana.

In the wake of the devastation caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage in 2023, Ibrahim Mahama donated money and relief items to 20,000 homes in three Tongu and Keta constituencies in the Volta Region of Ghana. He also initiated the dredging and re-channelling of stagnant water from the floods at Mepe.

In November 2024, Ibrahim Mahama donated $25,000 needed for a life-saving kidney transplant for a 13-year-old. He also donated $100,000 to cover the treatment costs for Lisa Laryea, a 10-year-old who was in the Intensive Care Unit at the Ridge Hospital battling stage 4 leukaemia.

The businessman recently donated $115,000 to support renowned journalist Kofi Adoma's eye surgery after his shooting incident in Dormaa in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.

He also offered mentorship and financial support to Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise, a 13-year-old Physics student who gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti Region.

Ghanaians commend Ibrahim Mahama for his donation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

movich_the_hairstylist commented:

"Straight from the Independence celebration to Volta. I’m impressed 🔥🔥."

whitelove_me said:

"God bless you always sir👏."

deborah.gatu.5 commented:

"Aww, God bless JM and his family 👏👏👏such a generous family 😍😍😍."

Ibrahim Mahama attends party with John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama attended Mr Eddie Annan's 80th birthday party with his older brother, President John Dramani Mahama.

In a social media video, the two brothers were spotted having a friendly conversation while sitting at their table.

Ibrahim Mahama and President John Mahama's presence at Mr Eddie Annan's 80th birthday party garnered reactions from Ghanaians.

