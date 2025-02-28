James Gardiner has sent a hartfelt thank you message to President John Dramani Mahama after he his appointment as NFA deputy executive secretary

The excited actor took to his Instagram page to share his elation a day after news of the appointment broke and was pleased by all the congratulatory messages he has received

In the comments section of the post, more congratulatory messages poured in from colleagues and fans who were excited about his new role

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has expressed deep gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama following his appointment as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA).

James Gardiner excited over Deputy Executive Secretary of NFA appointment.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram a day after the announcement, James Gardiner shared his excitement and appreciation, acknowledging the overwhelming congratulatory messages from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers. He wrote:

"To God be all the Glory! Thank you Your Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for the trust vested in me! 🙏🏾Thank you all for your congratulatory messages! ❤️"

The comments section of his post was flooded with more messages of support, as many in the entertainment industry celebrated his new role.

The news of his appointment was made public on February 27, 2025, as part of a series of key appointments by President Mahama as his administration takes shape. James Gardiner has reassured stakeholders of his commitment to working towards the growth and improvement of Ghana’s film industry.

He has also emphasised his willingness to engage with industry players, listen to their concerns, and collaborate on strategies to elevate the sector.

The National Film Authority is a government agency responsible for enforcing policies that guide the development, regulation, and promotion of the Ghanaian film industry.

James Gardiner receives congratulatory messaages

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fauzumasawudu said:

"Huge congratulations to you @jamesgardinergh we have full confidence in your ability."

smash_emily1 commented:

"Just have good faith and support your brother and God Almighty will see you through it."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama wrote:

"Well deserved, congratulations our superstar. Reward for being a good friend who stands behind his friend in good and hard times.You are a good man James and you deserve it all. This is what we call "Table na at33ne."

oobedhhope1 said:

"Congratulations brooo! Let’s do this together! Ghana film industry…WAIT FOR US!"

iamsanbin12 wrote:

"After Kalibos and Prince Osei did so much for NPP since 2016, what did they got in return? 😂 Mahama is the hope for the youth of Ghana. Congratulations James."

gloriaosarfo said:

"A huge congratulations to you James🎊🎊🎊 Truly proud of you💪🏻 Keep soaring."

realnataliefort commented:

"Congratulations James! Very well deserved."

Rosely Ngissah excited over James Gardiner appointment

Roselyn Ngissah is one of many celebrities who have publicly congratulated James Gardiner on his appointment. In a post she expressed her elation.

YEN.com.gh reported that she wished him well in his new role and prayed that he would excel. James Gardiner thanked her for the well wishes.

Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel among others have also rejoiced over the appointment.

Source: YEN.com.gh