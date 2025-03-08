John Dumelo: Actor Drops Emotional Tribute At His Late Father's Funeral Service
- The funeral service for John Dumelo's late father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr was held on Saturday, March 8, 2025
- John Dumelo, in a video, read an emotional tribute to bid farewell to his late father before his burial
- The late Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr sadly passed away on January 3, 2025, a few days before he was sworn into parliament
The burial service for Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr, the late father of Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church in Adabraka-Accra on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
The event was attended by friends and family members of the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
Notable Ghanaian celebrities including Sonnie Badu, James Gardiner and Sellasie were in attendance at the funeral service to pay their last respects to the late Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr.
In a video shared by blogger Bessa Ghana, John Dumelo was spotted with his siblings in front of the funeral attendees as they read their emotional tributes to bid farewell to their late father, who sadly passed away at the age of 75.
In the video, John Dumelo got emotional as he recounted his final moments with the late Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr before his untimely demise.
Below is the video of John Dumelo reading an emotional tribute to his late father:
