John Dumelo: Ibrahim Mahama Attends Deputy Agric Minister's Late Father's Funeral Service
- Ibrahim Mahama attended John Dumelo's late father Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr's funeral service on Saturday, March 8, 2025
- The businessman, in a video, was spotted offering condolences to John Dumelo and his family outside the church after the funeral service
- Notable Ghanaian celebrities and political figures were also in attendance at the funeral service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church
Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama courted attention after a video of him at John Dumelo's late father Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr's funeral surfaced on social media.
In a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on his Instagram, the businessman was spotted in the back row, which was closer to the entrance of the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church, where the funeral service was held.
It appeared the Engineers and Planners CEO, sporting a white short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, an expensive gold wristwatch with his reading sunglasses did not want to draw attention to himself as he stood up at the back for the funeral rites and directed some individuals beside him to occupy the available seats in front of him.
John Dumelo bids farewell to his late father with an emotional tribute at his funeral service, video
After the mortal remains of the late Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr escorted from the church
Below is the video of Ibrahim Mahama attending John Dumelo's late father's funeral:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh