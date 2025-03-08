Global site navigation

John Dumelo: Ibrahim Mahama Attends Deputy Agric Minister's Late Father's Funeral Service
Celebrities

John Dumelo: Ibrahim Mahama Attends Deputy Agric Minister's Late Father's Funeral Service

by  Kofi Owusu 1 min read
  • Ibrahim Mahama attended John Dumelo's late father Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr's funeral service on Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • The businessman, in a video, was spotted offering condolences to John Dumelo and his family outside the church after the funeral service
  • Notable Ghanaian celebrities and political figures were also in attendance at the funeral service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama courted attention after a video of him at John Dumelo's late father Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr's funeral surfaced on social media.

Ibrahim Mahama, John Dumelo, John Dumelo and Ibrahim Mahama, John Dumelo's father's funeral, NDC, John Mahama
Ibrahim Mahama attends deputy agric minister John Dumelo's late father's funeral service. Photo source: @ghhyper1
Source: Instagram

In a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on his Instagram, the businessman was spotted in the back row, which was closer to the entrance of the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church, where the funeral service was held.

It appeared the Engineers and Planners CEO, sporting a white short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, an expensive gold wristwatch with his reading sunglasses did not want to draw attention to himself as he stood up at the back for the funeral rites and directed some individuals beside him to occupy the available seats in front of him.

Read also

John Dumelo bids farewell to his late father with an emotional tribute at his funeral service, video

After the mortal remains of the late Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr escorted from the church

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Below is the video of Ibrahim Mahama attending John Dumelo's late father's funeral:

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: