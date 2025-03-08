Ibrahim Mahama attended John Dumelo's late father Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr's funeral service on Saturday, March 8, 2025

The businessman, in a video, was spotted offering condolences to John Dumelo and his family outside the church after the funeral service

Notable Ghanaian celebrities and political figures were also in attendance at the funeral service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama courted attention after a video of him at John Dumelo's late father Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr's funeral surfaced on social media.

Ibrahim Mahama attends deputy agric minister John Dumelo's late father's funeral service. Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on his Instagram, the businessman was spotted in the back row, which was closer to the entrance of the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church, where the funeral service was held.

It appeared the Engineers and Planners CEO, sporting a white short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, an expensive gold wristwatch with his reading sunglasses did not want to draw attention to himself as he stood up at the back for the funeral rites and directed some individuals beside him to occupy the available seats in front of him.

After the mortal remains of the late Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr escorted from the church

Below is the video of Ibrahim Mahama attending John Dumelo's late father's funeral:

