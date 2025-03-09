Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah impressed her fans after she spoke fluent French at the Women of Valour conference in Paris

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has inspired many young women after a successful conference in Paris on March 7, 2025.

The award-winning TV presenter defied all odds to organise the 2025 Women of Valour conference in Paris to celebrate courageous women in Africa.

Nana Aba Anamoah gives a speech at the Women of Valour conference in Paris. Photo credit: @thenanaba.

Nana Aba Anamoah, who has won the coveted title of English Madame in Ghana, proved she is a multilingual broadcaster as she spoke impeccable French during her introductory speech at the event.

The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a stylish outfit by Award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer Duaba Serwaa to the event.

She wore a cropped top paired with an origami texture pleated at the back with a fit and flow skirt with a corseted waistband.

Nana Aba Anamoah turned heads with her glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup at the star-studded event.

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks French

Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's video, which is trending on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ellejuneshoes stated:

"Nana Aba is whoever she thinks she is 💕."

awuraba247_trendymillinery stated:

"You look amazing but very poor sound and couldn't hear anything 🤔😚😢😓😓💚❤️🙌."

possiblemakeup_and_beauty stated:

"This is beautiful."

Nas stated:

"Nana can never do Wrong in my eyes ❤️."

Watch the video below:

Chidimma Adetshina gets a standing ovation

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024 Chidimma Adetshina got a standing ovation after sharing her story of going from being a simple girl to wearing the prestigious Miss Universe crown at the 2025 Women of Valour conference in Paris.

The beauty queen looked classy in a stylish black ensemble and beautiful center-parted hairstyle while modelling in elegant high heels.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

david_ogbeidi stated:

"The enemies thought they were burying you, but they didn’t know you’re a seed. You’re like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth her fruit in her season; your leaf shall not wither; and whatsoever you doeth shall prosper! 👏👏👏."

patiencesamtan stated:

"Nigeria and Africa is super proud of you Queen, wowu. Congratulations our! Keep winning 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏. I tap into your grace 🔥."

nwanyiwuihe_ulunneya stated:

"👏❤️🔥You deserve everything f#coming your way. You have earned it👏👏❤️."

Watch the video below:

