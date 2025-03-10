Funny Face, in a video, was spotted interacting with a beautiful lady after Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations

The comic actor immediately ran away from the lady after he heard she was named Vanessa, like his estranged baby mama

Funny Face's interaction with the beautiful lady garnered numerous reactions from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian comic actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has courted attention after a video of his recent interaction with a beautiful lady in public surfaced on social media.

Funny Face runs away from a beautiful lady called Vanessa during their public encounter. Photo source: @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face was spotted with his colleague Kwaku Manu and two pretty ladies in a parking lot.

The two comic actors, who recently collaborated on a movie featuring the likes of Lil Win and Oboy Siki had earlier attended Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration parade at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

In the video, Funny Face was spotted hugging one of the pretty ladies in a parking lot while Kwaku Manu and other members from catering service providers, Menscook interacted with each other.

The Kasoa-based comic actor immediately stopped hugging the lady and ran into the arms of Kwaku Manu while laughing after the lady shared that she was called Vanessa, the same name as his estranged baby mama and ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

Funny Face's surprise reaction to the lady's name stemmed from the matters that arose after his rocky relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole fell apart a few years ago.

The former couple were recently cast as lovers in an upcoming Kumawood movie, Love Rules following an announcement at a press conference held on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Funny Face and his estranged baby mama Vanessa Nicole with their kids. Photo source: @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

The event also marked the first public meeting between Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole in a long while after their public fallout a few years ago.

In recent years, the comic actor engaged in a wild public feud with Vanessa Nicole and her family, after developing severe mental health issues following the bad end to their relationship.

As a result of his struggles, Funny Face spent multiple times on admission at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and Pantang Psychiatric Hospital before Kwaku Manu intervened and helped him with his ongoing recovery.

Below is the video of Funny Face running away from a lady called Vanessa:

Video of Funny Face running stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ama Adubea commented:

"Run for your life 😀😀😀😀."

Junior Mugabe said:

"Look at how funny face shouted 😂😂."

Basira Amadu commented:

"The way they all screamed😂😂."

Dannywise said:

"The love is still there."

Funny Face excites during hangout with lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face beamed with excitement as he hung out with Osei Kuffuor's baby mama Charly D.

In a video, the comic actor and Charly were spotted vibing as the latter served the former a delicious meal inside a plush room.

The video of Funny Face and Charly D hanging out together garnered massive reactions from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh