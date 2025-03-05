Kwaku Manu warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians after a video of him and his young daughter surfaced online

In the video, the Kumawood actor was captured hyping Maame Vida up as she prepared for a big day at school

Many people in the comments talked about how much of a loving father Kwaku Manu is to his children

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu recently shared a heartwarming moment between him and his young daughter, Maame Vida.

Kwaku Manu flaunts his bond with Maame Vida, his eldest daughter. Photo source: KwakuManubob

Kwaku Manu has four children with Vida being his eldest. Despite the actor's separation from his wife, he has maintained an adorable bond with his children.

In a recent video, Kwaku Manu was captured drooling over his daughter's African print outfit meant for a special traditional day at school.

Maame Vida walked outside to her cheerful father who couldn't stop complimenting her. The renowned actor promised to get his daughter more of such outfits.

The actor became particularly hyped after he got to know about his daughter's plans to cook Mpotompoto at school.

He posed with the young girl for selfies and opted to drive his young girl to school after missing her school bus.

Kwaku Manu poses with his four children. Photo source: @KwakuManubob

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to hail the superstar for his unwavering commitment towards his children as a single father.

Kwaku Manu has been without a partner since his marriage with Diane Nana Okailey Nyarko ended. Last year, news of Kwaku Manu's former wife's marriage to a Caucasian man went rife on social media.

Kwaku Manu and his daughter stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kwaku Manu and his daughter's recent moments.

ferry said:

God is the Greatest 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖much love from father to daughter ❤️

EllenStrong🦋 wrote:

Vida is fully grown now 🥰 Proud of you Kwaku Manu

Vytuz remarked:

Bro Kwaku o can be the best husband for her o😁😁😁 she will never get anything to complain about

Patience Eshun921 noted:

So beautiful 😍 🥰🥰GOD bless you 🙏 I tap into your Blessings in JESUS name AMEN AMEN and AMEN

Married women president❤️🔥 shared:

Come and marry me Kwaku and let me take good care of your kids for you dear❤️❤️❤️much love to you

Nanaquame8114 commented:

Wow that's awesome, Lord bless me too so that i can raise my kids like this

