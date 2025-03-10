Young Don, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, flaunted an older lady he claimed was his woman and bragged about her

In the video, the social media sensation recorded himself and the lady in a room and smiled broadly as he admired her gorgeousness

Young Don, who announced recently that he had become a US citizen, was super excited to be with the older lady

Ghanaian-born social media personality Young Don has shared a video flaunting an older woman he claims is his partner. The TikTok clip showed him smiling broadly as he admired the woman while recording them together in a room.

Young Don, who recently announced he had become a US citizen, appeared excited to be with the woman. He proudly showed her off, making it clear that he was happy in the relationship.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans congratulated him, while others questioned the age gap between them.

However, Young Don seemed unbothered by the age disparity and praised the woman’s beauty and expressed excitement over his presence in his life.

His post comes just days after he confirmed his US citizenship by displaying his passport online. Many Ghanaians had speculated that he had been deported, but his recent updates have put those rumours to rest.

Young Don and lover sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Acoustic fantastic commented:

"Young Don, I will visit America very soon and shave ur hair for you kk, your barber can’t give u exclusive shapes."

The street Dr wrote:

"Don are not sure ebi your mouth wey the abrewa make you use do the thing cuz I saw you cleaning some nweee from your mouth."

H..Z🫶🏻 said:

"Enjoying with a woman who could be twice as old as your mother.😂"

Untouchable commented:

"Aboafunu woni tw3m what otumfuo do u.At)fo wuo da wo so. wofiri akurasi b4 u came to ksi to learn vibes jon 3n3 wose way3 nipa kwasia."

T_Jones reacted:

"That white woman must be 55years 😆😆 sake of green card your mother size you dey chop."

SnrManGuda343 wrote:

"Abrewa tw3 de3 line b3n, but Bronii abrewa tw3 na 3tes3 Africa mabaawa tw3."

kwameoduro88 commented:

"Brotherhood is not hpy about what you are doing bro keep it secret."

emmanuelAka said:

"Please, I will be happy if you send me feedback. They way u are popular on social media I want you to support me. Young don."

𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐋 commented:

"Wo twa no koraa na wo suro bros probably at his boss’s house or something.😂"

Joe B wrote:

"Asem ooo and why were they saying this guy has been deported to Ghana.😅"

Young Don and Twene Jonas beef

Young Don and Twene jonas have gotten into a heated beef, which has caused a stir on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that Young Don had insulted his mentor, Jonas, and the social commentator also responded in kind.

Jonas also questioned the authenticity of Young Don's US passport.

