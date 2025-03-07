Young Don is now an American citizen and showed proof of his status in the US by flaunting his passport in a post on social media

The Ghanaian-born social media sensation was rumoured to have been deported and had been off social media for some time

Young Don addressed his naysayers and the folks who had wanted to see him deported, teasing them with his new status in the US

Ghanaian-born social media personality Young Don is now an American citizen.

He confirmed his new status by sharing a video on social media, displaying his US passport as proof.

Ghanaian social commentator Young Don shows off his new passport as he celebrates earning US citizenship. Photo source: youngdon640

Source: Instagram

For months, rumours had spread online that Young Don had been deported amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. His absence from social media fuelled the speculation, with many believing he had been ousted from the country.

Twene Jonas, a well-known social media commentator and Young Don’s mentor, also addressed the situation. He could not verify the claims but warned against anyone blindly copying his controversial style.

Jonas stated that while his outspoken approach pushes boundaries, he has legal safeguards to protect himself from serious consequences.

had built his online presence by mimicking Jonas’s strategy, openly criticising political leaders and social issues in Ghana. While this gained him attention, it also led to backlash from Ghanaians both abroad and at home, and the deportation rumours pleased those who dislike him.

However, Young Don has now shut down the deportation rumours. In his latest video, while he displayed the US passport, he also showed the identification page with his photo to confirm its authenticity. He used the moment to tease those who had wished for his deportation, making it clear that he was now a citizen and was not going anywhere.

Young Don's US passport stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Selfmade😇 said:

"Go out there and you will see people starving , even others don’t have a place to sleep"

Onasis commented:

"Soo happy for Young Don, he can now come to Ghana today and if anything happens to him Ghanaians will be hold responsible."

king 👑 wrote:

"Don, u do all , he hide himself to get what he wants, now he has come like kakae, say heat."

Charlie said:

"Now, if he comes to ghana and u touch him, ur country is in trouble...he's now a property of the USA."

chalaza said:

"Upon fake rumors, no nyinaaa..Almighty Young Don is back and fit🙏.I thank God."

Twene Jonas spotted in the countryside

Young Don's mentor, Twene Jonas also sparked reactions recently when he left New York City for the countryside while lamenting about Trump's latest deportation measures.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social commentator looked scared as he registered his displeasure over the way the US administration was sending people back to Ghana.

Twene Jonas' change of setting stirred debate among social media users who wondered why he had left the city for the countryside. Some suggested that he was hiding from ICE.

