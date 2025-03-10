One of Kumawood actor Dr Likee's colleagues, Marcus recently buried his little daughter in Kumasi

It was a sorrowful moment as the actor, together with Shifo and Diana Asamoah joined their bereaved colleague at the burial site

The actor who suffered a similar fate about a year ago was near tears as he consoled his bereaved colleague

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee, real name Ebenezer Antwi has recorded another fatality in his camp. His colleague, Marcus, well-known among Kumawood's stars recently buried his little daughter in Kumasi.

It's unclear what led to the young child's death. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee was spotted at the burial site, with scores of other Kumawood colleagues including Diana Asamoah and Shifo.

Marcus was unconsolable, as the team transported her daughter's mini-sized coffin from a facility to the graveyard.

Dr Likee was near tears as he tried to strengthen his bereaved friend with comforting words.

About a year ago, the renowned actor also lost his three-month-old baby. The Kumawood star, in an interview after his loss, said his sorrowful experience always kicks in when kids approach him for photos.

A video of Marcus and his sympathisers at the graveyard has surfaced on social media.

Dr Likee and his friend's moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Dr Likee's solemn moments as he mourned with

Eddy K said:

"So sorry buddy. Marcus, be strong as you accept. My heartfelt condolences."

@Proudmom13gh noted:

"Awww my baby girl ,you was a blessing to us but death has took you from us 😭😭😭😭may your soul rest in paradise 😭😭😭😭."

Nana Sandy Akosua Ap remarked:

"I will not buried my daughter in Jesus name."

Mrs Adams2 shared:

"My child will not die premature in Jesus name. Amen."

US KHALIFA QUANDO TYGA added:

"Yo yo yo so it’s by f roceto add aka name ah can’t he post it without aka name hell naaah."

@Sambandog8317 wrote:

"Ashanti region nkasa the ancestors are angry with all of you this is not normal is too much death everyday , I'm sure the destroying of the water bodies is part of it."

@Primeminister3830 remarked:

"2025 ankasa what is going on to my own Kumasi 😢😢 what's going on Ashanti Region aahh."

Dampare loses mother-in-law

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IGP George Akuffo Dampare had lost his mother-in-law, Mrs Joan Kpentey.

The IGP joined his wife, Anita and their children in Volta Region for the deceased educator's funeral.

Her body was airlifted by a police aircraft to Vakpo, where scores of royal and religious leaders and public officials including Hassan Ayariga had gathered to mourn the IGP's mother-in-law.

