Black Sherif was spotted on the streets by an elderly man who asked to take a photo with the rapper after expressing his excitement at seeing the musician

In a video that went viral, the man could not hide his joy as he took a selfie with the musician and gave him a tight hug, which made Sherif smile

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians were pleased by the love Black Sherif was receiving outside the country and also praised him for being receptive to the man

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has won hearts after a video of him interacting with an elderly fan overseas went viral.

The musician, who is currently on his Iron Boy North American tour, was spotted on the streets when the man approached him for a selfie.

In the video, the elderly man looked excited as he took the photo with Black Sherif. After the selfie, he gave the musician a tight hug, making him smile. Many Ghanaians praised Black Sherif for his warm reaction and were pleased to see the love he was receiving outside the country.

Black Sherif recently announced the dates for his Iron Boy North American tour. He shared a poster on his social media pages, expressing his excitement about the upcoming concerts.

The rapper stated that the tour had been in the works for a long time and that he was fully prepared for it. He also mentioned that he was looking forward to performing for his fans and creating memorable experiences with them.

The Iron Boy tour is expected to attract a large audience as Black Sherif has now grown a massive fan base.

Black Sherif and elderly American fan warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

CLINTON_IS_BLACK said:

"The children wouldn’t have believed uncle so he made a prove."

Uncle Nature Official commented:

"The joy in the man's face is expensive. wow! Blacko Nyame tease."

king jnr reacted:

"Uncle requested for a shake but Blacko gave him a hug."

DINERO commented:

"Uncho is crying. He will surely cry when walking off♥️👑🚀. Blacko is a testament of greatness. his presence alone excudes aura."

Mchort El wrote:

"Blacko, forever I recalled the same hug at Petter Pan under the bridge East Legon a humble soul."

Qwesi khalifa said:

"Let’s forget about the video at the moment and listen to the song…. 🎵 like Charlie."

Bernice commented:

"Awww so touching that he refused to shake hands rather hug him awww."

White Skirmish commented:

"Charley Blacko get poss ooh😊."

ALCANTARA JNR wrote:

"Senior man blacko I de salute you."

40 BULLION USD said:

"The man was even confused 😂😂😂that’s powers of yay."

Black Sherif plays table tennis with KiDi

Black Sherif, in a video that surfaced on social media, engaged in a competitive game of table tennis with KiDi.

YEN.com.gh reported that the two musicians looked like they were having a lot of fun as they engaged in the game.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video were pleased with the connection between the two artistes.

