Kwaku Manu, in an interview, praised colleague actor and friend Lil Win's acting style and recalled their past collaborations and the chemistry they had

Manu claimed there was no actor who could replicate the partnership between him and Lil Win in Kumawood and how well they complement each other

He drew parallels between his collaborations with Lil Win and the recent collaboration between the actor and budding Kumawood talent Kyekyeku

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has spoken about his past collaborations with Lil Win, saying no actor can recreate the chemistry they shared in the Kumawood industry.

In an interview, Kwaku Manu praised Lil Win’s acting style and recalled how well they complemented each other on screen. He said their partnership was unique and brought out the best in both of them, making their movies stand out in Ghanaian cinema.

He compared their past collaborations to Lil Win’s recent work with Kyekyeku, a young actor from Dr Likee’s team. While he acknowledged Kyekyeku’s talent, he said their partnership was not the same. He pointed out a few minor flaws in Kyekyeku’s performance but still commended his efforts.

Lil Win and Kyekyeku have teamed up for a new movie, and their collaboration has gained attention on social media. Videos from the set have gone viral on TikTok, showing the two actors in intense and comedic scenes. Many Ghanaians are excited about the project.

This collaboration, however, has come as a surprise because of the long-standing tension between Lil Win and Dr Likee’s camp. The two have had public disagreements and a rivalry over the years, making Lil Win’s decision to work with Kyekyeku unexpected.

Kwaku Manu's comments on Lil Win stir debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

yawjunior675 said:

"He’s telling the truth, bro 🥺 I really miss their acting."

KYO FILMS PRODUCTION wrote:

"It's true; without you, his youthful acting reduces to its maximum performance."

🅰🅲🆃🅸🅾🅽 commented:

"Herr, Poor no friend. The movie was super funny. Eii my stomach."

mrcrossland1 said:

"Their best movie I watched was “Big Boy Weezy” that movie was super."

Highest commented:

"Sure, Kwaku Manu dey talk true I really like watching both of their videos."

KING PHIIPHI GH wrote:

"That's very true, bra Kwaku, for you and Kojo, no one can take anyone's place."

Knowledge Is Power reacted:

"I understand Kwaku Manu, but we have to know they just started, so they will get there too."

Choudhury Fitness Coach commented:

"Senior Man well said, you are saying the truth, the Combination of Lil Win and Kwaku Manu is always massive, No one can challenge them."

Lil Win to take his movies to Netflix

Lil Win recently shared plans to get his recent projects on the streaming platform Netflix in the hope of giving them international traction.

YEN.com.gh reported that he picked A Country Called Ghana as the movie he had high hopes could make it onto the streaming platform.

He pleaded for help from relevant stakeholders to make his dream a reality.

