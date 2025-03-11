Jay Bahd's song Owuo Safoa off his sophomore album The Return Of Komfo Anokye 2 has hit 5.7 million views on YouTube

The musician released the much-anticipated album on February 26, 2025, and the 18-track project has gained a lot of momentum on the airwaves in a short time

The fast rise of Owuo Safoa has sparked a reaction on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where one user accused Jay Bahd of juicing his views and triggered a reaction from him

The song’s rapid success has sparked debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). A netizen accused Jay Bahd of inflating his views, leading to a heated response from the musician. He criticised the claim and dismissed the accusation. In a response, he wrote:

"Wmt I release album you no share, you dey come talk anyhow. I use agro chemicals."

Jay Bahd launched the album on February 19, 2025, with a private event attended by industry figures, friends, and family. A video from the event showed him introducing his parents, whose youthful looks surprised many fans.

Jay Bahd rose to fame in 2020 as part of the Asakaa Boys. Since then, he has released several songs and mixtapes, making a mark in Ghana’s drill music scene. This is his second studio album after Return Of Komfo Anokye in 2021, which was a massive success.

Jay Bahd's YouTube views, stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

CYPHIER21 said:

"This your farming dei ey 5milli in 2weeks wey ano hear or see am yet?"

Facelesskuami commented:

"Eii Jay Bahd, agro chemicals deɛ some dey kill not only the weeds oo but the plants 🌱 as well.🤭🤭School norr edey need make no bro lie😂."

abedi_lifestyle wrote:

"We the Ghanaians no ankasa we don’t know the power of social media, see the impact someone dey take ein handle dey do. If they beat u for town, then u come cry over here."

richpanda44 commented:

"Masa, you go buy views ahh, make we no talk. Wonitwem koraa."

samsonoppong10 said:

"Woy3 gyimigyimi o, isn't this also a promotion? because if not for this post, I've not seen you release any music."

Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"Why are you offended if it’s not true? Well, we are all different people, tho. But calm down. You know these guys are working for stake and always looking for news to feed on."

