Controversial Kumawood actor Oboy Siki was spotted in town with a new sleeve tattoo on his right arm

The actor's new look comes with a new hairstyle which incorporates the colours in Ghana's national flag

A video of him flaunting his new look has garnered significant traction on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki has courted attention after his latest video surfaced on social media.

Oboy Siki goes for a casual walk through town after getting his new look. Photo source: @KvngBrobbeylegacy

Source: Facebook

In the video, the controversial actor was seen wearing a new hairstyle. Oboy Siki is known for his thought-provoking looks.

His new rasta-braided hairstyle incorporated the red, gold and green colours in Ghana's national flag.

The video of him rocking his new hairstyle coincided with Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations.

Many netizens couldn't help but notice his sleeve tattoo. It's unclear whether the actor's tattoo is permanent or a prop for an upcoming movie.

The Kumawood actor is one of several characters from Kumawood who cut his teeth as part of the industry's golden age of actors including the legendary comedian Bob Santo.

Despite his age, Oboy Siki manages to stay afloat in today's digital age with his unconventional approach to growing his fame.

Last year, he announced that he was going to die because God wanted to assign him to a new world. He opened up about his spiritual journey saying,

"I will die this year. It is the will of the Lord, and nothing can be done about it. I don't want anyone to come and say he cursed me or something; that is why I died. My death is the will of the Lord, and no man can do anything about it," he said.

Before that, the actor was spotted at a cemetery in kente clothing celebrating his birthday with the dead.

Oboy Siki's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they reacted to Oboy Siki's swanky look.

Nana Austine said:

"When you refuse to act your age you live long."

Michael Wills wrote:

"This old GH Vybz Kartel gonna smell bad ruff."

Anthony Gunn remarked:

"I thought he was dead by now as he predicted."

Richard Amoabeng shared:

"I prefer this man to the so called Men of God."

KWAKU GALAXY 🇬🇭🇬🇧 added:

"He is living the life he forgot to live in his young age. You can’t show him anything 😁."

Benedicta Gafah slams Oboy Siki

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Benedicta Gafah had shared her frustrations with Oboy Siki whom she claimed to have met only a few times on set.

This comes after Oboy Siki accused the actress of having an affair with Bishop Obinim. He also alleged that Benedicta Gafah was married to one of his friends while she was allegedly dating Obinim.

The actress denied Oboy Siki's submission describing him as a disgusting old man lying with confidence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh