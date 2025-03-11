Malik Basintale has got people talking about his affable nature after a video of him interacting with a woman surfaced on social media

The CEO of YEA went to parliament to witness the budget reading but ended up interacting with some Ghanaians who came to listen to the Minister

Malik has been highly praised by Ghanaians who expressed their views in the comments section of the post

Chief Executive Officer for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale has warmed hearts after a video of him interacting with a woman surfaced on social media.

This happened when the young CEO arrived at Parliament House to witness the Finance Minister's first budget reading since the National Democratic Congress assumed office.

Malik impressed onlookers when a woman approached and interacted with him. She was warmly received by the YEA CEO who beamed with excitement as he interacted with her.

The Ghanaian woman expressed her deepest admiration for Malik Basintale, stressing that he loved him as her son.

After her remarks, the two engaged further in a conversation. It is unclear what they discussed, however, both parties seemed satisfied at the end of the conversation.

The encounter ended with Malik Basintale exchanging contact with the woman.

Watch the video below:

Who is Malik Basintale

Malik Basintale is an NDC member who served the party diligently during the 2024 election period. He campaigned well for the party and many have attributed the NDC's 2024 election victory to him.

After the elections and President Mahama's swearing-in, he's been appointed as the CEO for the YEA.

Netizens praise Malik Basintale

Netizens who saw the video of Malik Basintale interacting with the woman were impressed. Many commended him in the comments section of the post.

@Makaveli.ovo1 wrote:

"Human beings are leading us."

@De-loris gh wrote:

"Ghana is now Ghana."

@Mussing dabre wrote:

"We have the men."

@king wrote:

"The young men are working."

@user4077981943007 wrote:

"Hero one."

@Soo Family means what?

"Acting what? Did u read ur caption b4 posting??"

@Escobar wrote:

"FORSONomics."

@NESTA Nii Osa 81 wrote:

"Humble leaders."

@factcheck20242

"❤️❤️❤️. These are the kind of leaders we need. He's down to earth and I like that."

@limsqueen2 wrote:

"This is lovely. His humility alone."

@Larry.king9 wrote:

"Nothing will change... the poor remains poor."

@user1226638288005 wrote:

"Pains 38.2 % you wish it was your party npp doing it."

@Larry.king9 wrote:

"Oga how much dey your account since after the election 🤣🤣🤣... shift make people think.. poverty are controlling u guys in ghana there."

@Melody wrote:

"At least we don't have greedy leaders."

