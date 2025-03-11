Ralph St. Williams has triggered reactions after a video of him confronting an NPP MP went viral on social media

Following the backlash, he took to TikTok to offer clarity on why he decided to call out Stephen Amoah in public

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared their views on Ralph St. Williams and his divisive act

Outspoken activist Ralph St. Williams has taken social media by storm after a video of him confronting the MP for Nhyiaeso surfaced online.

The video has since generated a lot of brouhaha, with many calling out Williams over his decision to cause drama outside of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the outspoken activist has taken to TikTok in a sharp response to critics who have taken issue with what he did.

He posted the video on his platform and explained via the caption that he was only acting as a citizen by advising the MP.

"I have given my piece of advice as a citizen and not a spectator."

His explanation has heightened concerns that his action was aimed at disgracing the NPP MP and not fostering positive action.

Ralph St. Williams confronts Stephen Amoah

It all happened after Ralph took out his phone to record the MP and started confronting him over issues in his constituency.

According to the Ghanaian activist, he visited the Member of Parliament's region a day before the budget reading and was appalled.

He said the constituency was saddled with a lot of challenges which needed urgent attention yet the MP has been in office for eight years without addressing them.

He, therefore, asked the MP to remain silent in Parliament and not contribute to discussions in the House, especially when it involves criticising the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Stephen Amoah, who seemed unhappy about the incident, did not utter a word to him but was stated to have reported the young man to police officers at the House.

Netizens react to Ralph's explanation

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on Ralph St Williams' actions.

Addotwumbarima stated:

"You've silenced him he didn't open his mouth after the budget reading."

Mohammed wrote:

"If Mahama continues like this, we open another Ghana branch in Togo."

setinho5 commented:

"All they know is business for them self not the problem of the country"

Maxwell Amanfo added:

"Bro, I really like you so much the way you are fighting for your country. God bless you long life and good health look you are a hero. You are a hero."

Naziru A. Home Boy added:

"This is my man the brave Heart thanks Bro."

Tha boy Chiznak stated:

"Good job, that’s what I want to see in Ghana. Putting pressure on politicians."

Ralph laments over Hajj Village

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ralph St. Williams lamented over the construction of the Hajj Village.

In a video on TikTok, he opined that Ghana's overdependence on religion was becoming a matter of concern.

Ralph urged President John Mahama to avoid disappointing the Ghanaians who reposed their deep trust in him.

