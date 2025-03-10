Funny Face's baby Mama, Vanessa Nicole, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, looked gorgeous as she wore heavy makeup

In the video, the pretty lady barely looked like the same person as she rocked eye lashes, lip stick, and a new hairdo, transforming her look

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for her, praising her beauty

Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face’s children, has caught the attention of Ghanaians with her latest look.

Vanessa Nicole looks gorgeous in a new video.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she looked different as she wore heavy makeup, complete with long eyelashes, lipstick, and new braids.

Her new appearance drew admiration from fans, with many flooding the comments section to praise her beauty. The video showcased a different side of Vanessa, who most often maintains a natural look.

Aside from her Instagram post, Vanessa also turned heads on TikTok, where she shared another stylish moment.

She rocked a stunning African print corseted dress that highlighted her figure. The dress featured a blend of African print fabric at the bottom, while the top section was designed with dark brown material and a cutout pattern.

To complete her look, she used a portion of the same fabric to create a floral accessory, which she paired with her long dreadlocks.

In the video, she posed with a friend who recorded the moment before they stepped out for an undisclosed event. Vanessa Nicole twirled happily, showing off her outfit.

Funny Face's baby Mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Ghanaians admire Vanessa Nicole's beauty

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ben Banafo said:

"OOO sister please we still love you, please we need you back sister, God bless Fanny, God bless Vanessa. I will be very, very happy, one love."

Nana Kwame commented:

"Anytime Funny is doing well naa p3, you come online to show him this beauty eish eish u ankasa."

CAVANI21 JNR said:

"Please settle down with the children’s president, he’s a changed person now, God bless you."

silver_cloud1 wrote:

"Are you close to funny? see how you are glowing. Love ❤️is a skincare cream."

justicefrimpong35 said:

"I have never seen such a very beautiful lady like you b4 🥰🥰🥰my queen, please one video for me."

Matilda Mensah commented:

"My daughter is also called Vanessa, so I really love you, dear.🥰"

16tyms_rich_coded reacted:

"You are the celebrity I want to see and have some time with you. I really like you."

SalimDollar DC said:

"Don’t let funny face see this video oo Yoo..or king promise go take en own."

Funny Face chills with pretty actress

Funny Face in a video that went viral, hanged out with a beautiful Ghanaian actress, sparking reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the comedian was excited to spend time with the beautiful lady and hinted at a possible marriage.

Social media users who saw the video were excited to see the two movie stars together and hoped that they would be more than friends.

