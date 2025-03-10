Juice Bae Ghana Limited founder Michy shared a lovely video of her, her team and son, Majesty selling fruit juices by the roadside

In the video, Michy interacted with customers who approached her stand and posed for pictures with her

In the comments, many people applauded her hard work while others advised her not to take it to heart when fans call her Shatta

Musician and businesswoman, Michy, left many people in awe of her hard work when she shared a video of her and her team selling Juice Bae by the roadside in Aburi.

Michy sells by the roadside

Michy shared a video of her selling Juice Bae Ghana Limited's juice packs by the roadside on the Aburi mountains on her Instagram account.

Her son, Majesty, whom she coparents with dancehall musician Shatta Wale, joined her as he helped her sell some of her different flavoured juice packs.

In the caption of the video, the business mogul noted that her team sold out the juice packs they sent out to the roadside to sell. She noted that it was not just about selling but about family, having fun and celebrating with customers.

"Saturday Sale was more than just business—it was family, fun, and celebration! 🎉💃 Our amazing customers showed up, sold with us, and turned the day into an unforgettable experience. The energy was high, the love was real, and the support was unmatched!"

From the video she shared, people who stopped by her stand to make a purchase had the chance to take selfies with her, others also sat in the trunk of her van, tried her juices and took pictures with her.

"From customers to family—this is what community looks like. ❤️ Thank you for making this day special. Here’s to more wins, more growth, and more powerful women supporting each other! 🚀👑 @juicebaeghltd"

However, one old man who stopped by Michy's stand caused a stir when he referred to Michy as Mrs Shatta. Michy, in previous interviews, has reiterated that she did not want to be associated with the Shatta name and brand.

Reactions to Michy selling fruit juice

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Michy selling by the roadside:

abeikuquansah said:

"Kindly don’t get offended when a customer calls you Michy with the Shatta 😊.. maybe it puts a smile on their faces to patronize your products more. And every successful brand or business has a story u know. You can’t be correcting them all the time.. just Make the sales, make clients or customers happy, then you move! 🙏🏾."

emperorafful said:

"Ashaiman people to dey feel uu oooo."

tracyscotty12_3 said:

"Best juice ever ❤️."

bless7510 said:

"She's smart 👏👏❤️."

Michy rocks dreadlocks

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur Michy excited fans with her ravishing new look, flaunting her beauty in a video shared on Instagram.

In the post, she spoke about her decision to embrace a permanent dreadlocks hairstyle, expressing how much she had grown to love it.

While many admired her gorgeous locks, others could not help but gush over her toned legs, which she confidently showcased in the video.

