Gyakie dropped a new set of beautiful photos on Instagram, and Black Sherif was one of the first people to comment on the photos

The musician fell in love with Gyakie's gorgeous looks and trendy outfit and dropped a love emoji alongside a goat emoji, sparking reactions

Black Sherif's reaction to the pretty singer's photos turned heads in the comments section, with some fans trying to ship the pair

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has shared a new set of photos on Instagram, drawing admiration from fans. Dressed in oversized jeans, a green-and-yellow top, and a scarf, she kept her look stylish yet simple. Her light makeup added to her natural beauty, making the photos stand out.

One of the first people to react was Black Sherif. The musician dropped a love emoji along with a goat emoji, which is widely seen as a symbol for ‘Greatest of All Time.’ His reaction quickly caught attention, with fans speculating about a possible connection between the two artistes.

In the post, Gyakie also disclosed that her album is complete. She assured her fans that the project was ready and that an official release date would be announced soon. This will be her first full album since she broke into the industry with her EP, SEED.

Black Sherif is also preparing for a big year. He is set to release his sophomore album, Iron Boy and has already dropped singles, with So It Goes, featuring Fireboy DML, being his most recent. With both artistes gearing up for major releases, their interaction on social media has drawn more attention.

Some fans have tried to pair them as a couple, but Gyakie has kept her personal life private. In previous interviews, she stated that she had never been in a relationship. In an old interview with Zionfelix, she said she was focused on her career rather than dating.

Gyakie's photo and Black Sherif's comment excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

phutistyles said:

"Ateeeeee it uppp, this was tewww much fun! Come back soon, please."

blaqqtife_ commented:

"After you drop the date, let’s go on a date.❤️"

b0rnstarrr_ reacted:

"Such a cutie! It was really great working with youuuu!!!!!!!"

komlagetfund commented:

"Awwwwn, you look like Davido's wife, Chioma osh."

just_tomiiiiiii said:

"My love's never caught unfresh. 🥹❤️"

gerald_kusi_fresh commented:

"The bird is about to fly to the ocean but not the sky yeh."

abentut7 said:

"Eii Blacko so it is true."

Black Sherif takes photo with elderly man

Black Sherif was walking down the street when an elderly man spotted him and immediately approached him, pleading to take photos with the musician, which he obliged.

YEN.com.gh reported that after the photos, the elated old man gave Black Sherif a tight hug, and the musician seemed equally excited to interact with him and smiled broadly.

The heartwarming interaction between the two warmed the hearts of social media users, who praised Black Sherif for his calm and warm personality.

