Sandra Ankobiah made a bold fashion statement at the Women of Valour conference in Paris

The Ghanaian lawyer wore a ready-to-wear ensemble designed by Serwaa Amihere and her sister

Sandra Ankobiah's flawless look and hairstyle attracted praise from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has been a loyal client and supporter of the local fashion brand Office & Co since its inception.

She turned heads in Paris at the 2025 Women of Valour conference with her stylish two-piece outfit to the star-studded event.

Sandra Ankobiah looks classy in a stylish outfit at the 2025 Women of Valour conference in Paris. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian style influencer Sandra Ankobiah was photographed in a long-sleeve top that snatched her small waist and matching tailored-to-fit pants to the viral event.

The Executive Director of the Women's Institute Ghana wore a frontal lace short curly hairstyle and wore perfect skin tone makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Sandra Ankobiah accessorised her look to the event in France with a pair of stud earrings and different sets of fashionable rings to match her designer Chanel bag.

Sandra Ankobiah slays in a pantsuit

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson and other celebrities have commented on Sandra Anokobiah's look at the event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

stephaniekarikari commented:

"Beautiful ❤️."

verima_orji stated:

"You're gorgeous."

Lydiaforson stated:

"You look so elegant 😍."

therealopambour

"Beautiful Sandra😍😍."

patienceansah_ stated:

"You are too classy @sandraankobiah ❤️❤️."

aakosua_vee stated:

"Sandie darling ❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Nana Aba gives a speech in French

Meanwhile, the founder of the Women of Valour initiative Nana Aba Anamoah gave a speech in French at the event.

She looked elegant in a beautiful dress by Ghanaian fashion designer Christie Brown and a glamorous hairstyle.

Read Nana Aba Anamoah's full speech below:

"It is my great honour to welcome you all to the 2025 edition of Women of Valour. Tonight, we gather not just to celebrate courage but to embody it, and I am truly delighted to see so many remarkable individuals here."

"This year, we chose Paris as the host city because it is a global symbol of elegance, courage and resilience. Paris has a history of boldness, a city that dared to dream differently and inspire change. It perfectly mirrors the spirit of the women and girls we desire to be."

"Our theme, The Audacity of Courage, was born out of a desire to amplify stories that defy the odds. Courage is not always loud; sometimes, it’s the quiet persistence to keep going, the audacity to rise when the world expects you to stay down. This event is a celebration of those moments, big and small, when women choose to be brave.

"We are here to honour those who inspire us, to learn from their journeys, and to empower others to embrace their strength. Tonight, as we share these stories, I hope we can all take away one message: courage is contagious, and together, we can make it unstoppable."

Watch the video below:

Sandra Ankobiah rocks a white outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah's outfit attracting praise on social media.

The popular women's advocate looked amazing on her recent date night with her short hair and perfect makeup.

Instagram users commented on Sandra Ankobiah's gorgeous outfit and flawless makeup in the photos she shared.

