Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has taken over the internet with her beautiful birthday photos

Serwaa Amihere dazzled in a stylish all-white ensemble for her birthday photos on March 8, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's flawless makeup look and hairstyle on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere celebrated her birthday on March 8, 2025, in style.

The co-founder of a ready-to-wear women's clothing brand wore a white ensemble for her birthday photoshoot.

Serwaa Amihere slays in a white outfit for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere looked elegant in the wardrobe that highlighted her voluptuous figure as she posed for the cameras.

The GHOne TV morning show host looked glamorous in a side-parted frontal lace, coiled, long hairstyle that she styled to one side.

For her glam, the influencer wore heavy makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and glittering brows and eyeliner.

Serwaa Amihere opted for simple stud earrings and a matching necklace while posing to show off her acrylic nails.

Serwaa Amihere slays in white outfit

Some social media users have commented on TV host Serwaa Amihere's birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

thenutritionistakosua stated:

"Happy birthday, Serwaa 💐💕🎉."

baaba_ankrah stated:

"Happy Birthday, my sister. Live well, live healthy, live happy, and live wealthy. May your day be filled with endless blessings. I love you ❤️."

emefamamaga stated:

"Happy birthday Sweetie ❤️ God Bless you and keep soaring."

safoah_the_attorney stated:

"Serwaaaaaaaaaa Congratulations 🎉🍾🎊 🎂🥂."

Drasemnyra stated:

"Happy Birthday, Serwaa 🖤🎉. Keep Soaring 🙌."

mrsokyeame stated:

"Big love to a super amazing and the brightest human being❤️❤️."

ansahkenphotography stated:

"Happy birthday, my darling lady."

esi_eunice stated:

"Happy birthday dear ❤️❤️, God bless you."

Mykcutetrends stated:

"Happy birthday, sweetheart 🎉😭🎊❤️."

picjurz stated:

"Happy Birthday, beautiful! Enjoy! 🎉🎂🤍♓."

barimah_makeup_artistry stated:

"Happy birthday, sis 😍."

maud_korah

"Happy birthday love. Remain blessed 🙏🏾❤️."

official_bempah stated:

"Happy birthday Sister Joyce 😍😍😍❤️❤️."

tinababy_gh_blog stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful 💕."

praise_bley stated:

"Happy birthday fave❤️❤️❤️."

dennito_reigns stated:

"God bless your new age sweetheart 😍."

abumustafiali stated:

"Happy🎂🎂🎂🎉😍🥳❤️birthday miss independent May Allah bless your new age with joy and happiness 🥳."

Emeliabrobbey stated:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful 🤩 many more blessings."

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in a long dress

Ghanaian brand influencer looked effortlessly in a long-sleeved corseted dress with buttons in front for her photoshoot.

Serwaa Amihere looked like an African goddess in a perfect frontal lace Barbie-inspired hairstyle while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

The serial entrepreneur modelled in black open-toe strappy high heels that matched perfectly with her expensive designer bag.

She looked elegant in flawless makeup with long eyelashes and smiled beautifully in the trending photos.

Check out the photos below:

Lumba celebrates Serwaa Amihere on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba, who wrote an emotional message to Serwaa Amihere on her birthday.

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere reacted to Daddy Lumba's post on Instagram after his post went viral online.

Some social media users have commented on Daddy Lumba's Instagram post, which has become the talk of the town.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh