Kofi Adoma, in a social media post, broke his silence after his recent involvement in an alleged shooting incident

The renowned journalist expressed optimism for God intervening and helping him recover from his eye injuries

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's social media post triggered reactions from many Ghanaians, including Vim Lady

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has finally broken his silence after news of his alleged shooting incident in Dormaa emerged on social media.

Confusion arose on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, after renowned journalist Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, shared on social media that Kofi Adoma had been shot in the eye and was responding to treatment at a medical facility.

Following the news of the rumoured shooting, Kofi Adoma's wife, Miracle Adoma, also known as Nana Eturba, shared an update on social media, expressing her frustrations about the ongoing rumours.

In a Facebook post, she confirmed that she was in Dubai and expressed her gratitude towards the increasing concerns after her husband's alleged shooting.

A few hours later, it emerged that Vim Lady's claims about the incident were untrue and that gunpowder from a gun struck Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's face, resulting in severe eye injuries. The incident was reported to have happened in Dormaa, where the Kofi TV CEO had gone to attend a funeral.

The incident resulted in blurry vision in Kofi Adoma's eyes. He was hospitalised in Ghana, where he received initial treatment before he was flown to Dubai.

The journalist's wife, Miracle Adoma, later shared an update on her husband's condition, stating that her husband was severely affected.

She indicated that one of her husband's eyes was blinded by the shooting, and later on, he also lost sight in the other eye.

She also expressed disappointment with the traditional authorities in Dormaa, including the Dormaahene, for failing to check up on her husband after the unfortunate incident during the festival.

Kofi Adoma breaks silence after shooting incident

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani took to his official Facebook page to speak for the first time after news of his injuries emerged. The journalist had previously maintained his silence throughout his ordeal.

The renowned broadcaster re-shared his wife Miracle Adoma's post, in which she expressed concern and appealed to God for his intervention.

In the Facebook post, Kofi Adoma expressed optimism for God intervening and helping him overcome his situation and fully recover from his severe eye injuries.

He wrote:

"God will come through."

Below is Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's social media post:

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from many Ghanaians, including his former colleague Vim Lady, who sympathised with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani below:

Afia Pokuaa commented:

"Indeed, God lives! We serve a living God who neither sleeps not slumber. He who guards his children with jealous eyes NEVER forgets his own, NEVER! Glory to Jah in advance for his healing miracle🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Mak Nut said:

"Speedily recovery Kofi."

Aaron Agyapong commented:

"The Lord will heal Kofi in Jesus' name. Amen."

Eric Kofi Bosea said:

"Glory be to God, you will surely be healed."

Alb'tina Ruby Tenkorang commented:

"It is well. God is still in the miracle business and he's got your back. It's tough but still trust him."

Cynthia Akuamoah Boateng said:

"Kofi will surely be well. Healing power of God will save him thoroughly 🙏."

Kumchacha fires Vim Lady over false news

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha fired Vim Lady over her initial claims about Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

The controversial pastor noted that the journalist should have gotten the correct information before she made claims about the incident.

Prophet Kumchacha also questioned why Vim Lady failed to speak with Kofi Adoma's close associates before she made her social media post.

