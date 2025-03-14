A Ghanaian man has called out Dormaahene over his handling of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident

In a video, he advised

A Ghanaian man has expressed his utmost disappointment in Dormahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II over his handling of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's case.

The man who spoke in a TikTok video said he was appalled by Dormaahene's handling of Kofi Adoma's case and urged him to take a cue from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

His comment follows Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's first public address on his eye accident, which happened on March 13, 2024.

Kofi was shot in the eye in December 2024, leaving him severely injured. During the press conference, he lamented the impact of the incident on his health and complained of severe headaches.

The talented broadcaster also expressed disappointment in some key personalities who commented on his issue, including the CEO of Angel FM, Vincent Opare, stating that he feels neglected by their comments.

Kofi Adoma also expressed his disappointment in the people of Dormaa and the Dormaahene over their handling of the matter. He was heartbroken that the Dormaahene had been silent since December, while a group from Dormaa held a press conference to make derogatory remarks over his accident.

Kofi's words broke the heart of the young man who vented in his TikTok video. He advised the Dormaahene to learn from Otumfuo who assumed full responsibility for Nana Pooley's death.

The young man noted that although Otumfuo was not at the scene or involved in Pooley's death in any way, Otumfuo demonstrated leadership by accepting responsibility, adopting Nana Pooley's children and putting them on full scholarship.

He entreated the Dormaahene to call Kofi Adoma and his family and commiserate with them to ensure closure.

