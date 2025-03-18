King Paluta performed For The Popping on Capital Xtra, one of the UK's biggest music-oriented radio stations, in a video

The musician delivered a melodious rendition of the hit record and impressed the host who danced to the tune in his seat

Many Ghanaians were proud of King Paluta and hailed his performance and how much his voice had improved recently

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has taken his craft to an international audience with a performance on Capital Xtra, one of the UK’s biggest music radio stations.

He performed his hit song For The Popping, delivering a smooth and energetic rendition of the tune that impressed the host, who danced along in his seat.

The video of the performance has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing pride in King Paluta’s growth. Some fans pointed out how much his voice had improved, praising his vocal delivery.

King Paluta has been on a steady rise in the music space since he burst onto the scene. By the end of 2024, he had two songs in Boomplay’s Top 100, recording over 50.5 million streams on the platform.

His songs Aseda and Makoma, both from the Give Time Some Time album, were the top two most streamed songs on Boomplay that year, making him the second most streamed artiste on the platform.

On Audiomack, he achieved similar success. The Give Time Some Time album recorded over 42 million streams and ranked number one.

King Paluta finished 2024 as the fourth most streamed artiste on Audiomack, with Aseda and Makoma taking the top two spots. For The Popping has also been a massive success, crossing five million streams in recent weeks.

With his growing influence, many see King Paluta as a strong contender for Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Ghanaians praise King Paluta's UK radio segment

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users to King Paluta's radio segment in the UK.

mighty_naq said:

"This is the only reason why adey feel King Paluta... He kills it when it comes to music."

tedote_ commented:

"The vibe is giving this Sarkodie’s rap with R2Bees or so... give it to me give it to me baaeebee, you no know say you’re my no. 1."

Futballfans wrote:

"At the end they will give the award to their favourite artist😂.TGMA is a joke."

Yo_zamani🇬🇭 said:

"The way he’s so aggressive never knew he could sing this good."

bill commented:

"Wanna brother dey train his voice for the singing ooh. Check like he never go look back on the rap thing."

