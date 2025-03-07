Stonebwoy in a video that surfaced on social media performed in the streets of London and tried to entertain folks that passed by

The musician who stood next to a DJ and his turntable freestyled to a variety of popular instrumentals, delivering his trademark ragged dancehall style

In the comments section of the video, many people praised Stonebwoy's freestyling abilities while others felt he was too big to be performing on the streets

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy was spotted performing on the streets of London in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Stonebwoy performs by the roadside. Photo source: stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The musician freestyled next to a DJ and his turntable, entertaining passersby with his signature dancehall style.

The video sparked reactions online. Some praised his freestyle skills, while others felt he was too big of an artiste to perform on the streets.

Stonebwoy is in London for the latest edition of his Up & Runnin6 tour, scheduled for March 8, 2025, at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. This follows the successful completion of the North American leg of the tour.

The North American tour ran from February 20 to March 1, 2025, covering multiple cities, including Chicago, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The tour was in support of his album Up & Runnin6, which was released on October 24, 2024.

Stonebwoy’s performances in North America drew large crowds and positive reviews on social media. In a video he shared in anticipation of the London leg of the tour, he promised it would be an unforgettable experience. Stonebwoy will wrap up the tour with a final pitstop in Germany.

Stonebwoy, the Ghanaian musician. Photo source: stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's performance on London streets sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Quequ Nii said:

"Eeei, international artist is performing on the street and the people too don’t know that something is happening. In their mind who is this small boy."

Norah Graham commented:

"Only underground artists Wey go Dey happy to perform on UK streets,1 Don will never perform free on street on someone’s land …. Sarkodie won’t do that, even Kwame Eugene won’t do it."

@maxi_empire DDP said:

"The 7 people there , 3 are learning Djing from the DJ ,1 came to collect his charger from the DJ ,2 of them were wondering the kind of language the guy is speaking."

ERicuz_gh reacted:

"This is what I hate about our artists, (Ghanaian artists) you will never see Rema, Burna Boy, Ashake etc performing in the streets but our big artists keep behaving like underground artists. Too local."

Stonebwoy inspects arena ahead of London show

Ahead of his London show at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire arena, Stonebwoy in a video, was spotted inspecting the place.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician made sure that everything was in place for his highly anticipated show.

The musician rushed to the arena right after landing in the UK from the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh