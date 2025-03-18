Jackie Appiah's only son Damien Agyemang, in a video shared on his Instagram flaunted a brand new Rolex Sky-Dweller alongside expensive Van-Cleef bracelets

The son of the wealthy actress was seated at a table when he recorded his writs looking extremely expensive and made sure his online following had a glimpse of it

Damien loves to live an opulent lifestyle just like his mother and often flaunts the luxury cars in their multi-million dollar mansion among other displays of big wealth

Damien Agyemang, the only son of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, has given fans a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, he flaunted a brand-new Rolex Sky-Dweller watch alongside high-end Van Cleef bracelets.

Seated at a table, Damien Agyemang included his wrist, ensuring his followers got a clear view of the expensive accessories.

His taste for opulence is no surprise, as he frequently shows off luxury cars and other extravagant possessions from his mother's multi-million dollar mansion.

Not long ago the actress's son went viral after he stepped out in an expensive outfit and a set of luxurious diamond earrings which added more sophistication to his appearance.

The Rolex Sky-Dweller is one of the brand’s most advanced watches, designed for those who travel frequently. It displays two time zones simultaneously, one with the main hour, minute, and second hands, and another on a smaller 24-hour dial.

This makes it easy for wearers to keep track of different time zones at a glance. The watch also features an annual calendar that automatically adjusts for months with 30 or 31 days, requiring only one manual adjustment each year in March.

A unique feature of the Sky-Dweller is its Ring Command system, which allows the wearer to set the time, date, and second-time zone by rotating the bezel. This innovation makes adjusting the watch both simple and precise.

The current month is displayed in a small window next to the hour markers, with a red indicator showing which month it is. A lot of these features could be spotted from the video Damien shared.

The watch's design makes it a statement piece and a show of fine craftsmanship. Depending on the model and materials used, the watch ranges in price from $16,150 to $57,800 according to sources.

Jackie Appiah rocks an expensive bag

Jackie Appiah also recently showed that she was well-versed in making fashion statements as she stepped out in grand style wearing an expensive designer bag that caught the attention of many.

YEN.com.gh reported that the award-winning Ghanaian actress also wore a fashionable dress, a two-piece outfit styled by Sacha Okoh, a very respected fashion designer in both Ghana and overseas.

The bag she wore was from luxury fashion house Chanel, adding to a host of luxury handbags the actress owns. Jackie owns bags from Fendi, Versace, and Louis Vuitton among many other big brands.

