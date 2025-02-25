Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has set a new fashion trend with her newest designer bag

Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit styled by Sacha Okoh for her latest photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit, bag and matching shoes on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has made her first post after she graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon with a Master’s degree in marketing.

The 41-year-old style influencer has introduced another stylish designer bag from Chanel on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah slays in a stylish ensemble and a designer bag. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah was photographed in a stylish mix-and-match ensemble that corporate women can rock to official meetings and conferences.

The mother-of-one wore a white designer shirt from Miu Miu that she folded to her elbow that she paired with a black flared skirt.

Jackie Appiah was styled by Ghanaian style influencer and chief executive officer of a popular cosmetic brand Sacha Okoh for this photoshoot.

The brand influencer wore a glamorous centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her beautiful melanin skin.

To complete her look, Jackie Appiah wore pointed sling-back gold high heels with embellishment to match her look.

Jackie Appiah flaunts her designer bag

Some social media users have commented on A-lister actress Jackie Appiah's latest designer bag on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kotationmusic

"One of the amazing celebs I want to meet before I die. So help me God🙌❤️."

kobbycurly_oks stated:

"You looking great ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nonso_akams stated:

"The elegant Jackie Appiah...Your shine is forever😍."

becoming_ahibrahim27 stated:

"You look resplendent ❤️."

bismarkbaffie stated:

"Soo magnificent princess."

Nancyblaq stated:

"Gorgeous ❤️."

Rechaelokonkwo stated:

"My queen."

Thenanaakyaa stated:

"Ugh😍😍😍😍 I’m obsessed!!!!❤️."

ambassador_sam stated:

"Beauty with brains😍❤️."

iamaj_sarpong stated:

"Classy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Judithavoliya stated:

"Beautiful Jackie ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah rocks a black dress

Jackie Appiah looked splendid in a black corseted dress for her photoshoot. The A-lister posed in front of a plush hotel during her lavish vacation abroad.

She wore a summer hat to hide her flawless skin from the scorching sun while showing off her white designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah rocks a two-piece outfit

Jackie Appiah inspired many fashionistas with her stylish two-piece outfit. She wore a perfect outfit that suited her great personality.

She opted for a centre-parted long, straight hairstyle and heavy makeup with neatly drawn eyebrows and bold lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah graduates from Legon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who graduated from the University of Ghana with a Master's degree.

Jackie Appiah stole the spotlight at the graduation ceremony with her stylish pantsuit and designer high heels.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's graduation photos and video that went viral on Instagram.

