Reverend Obofuor, in a video, announced that his wife Queen Ciara was expecting a new baby amid his mother's passing

The popular pastor also praised his beautiful wife for helping him organise his late mother's one-week observance despite her condition

Reverend Obofuor and Queen Ciara already share five children since they tied the knot several years ago

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Francis Nana Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour has announced that he and his beautiful, Queen Ciara, popularly known as Bofowaa are expecting another child.

In a recent social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man of God was spotted preaching before a large congregation at his Anointed Palace Chapel church in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Reverend Obofuor received massive cheers from the congregation as he shared the news of his wife, Queen Ciara's pregnancy.

According to him, Bofowaa conceived a baby after she returned from abroad following the recent passing of his late mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Maame Ade Special on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The Anointed Palace Chapel church founder lavished praise on his wife for gathering the strength to travel along with him to Kumasi and ensure that his late mother's one-week observation event went smoothly without any issues.

Reverend Obofuor and Queen Ciara currently share five kids including triplets who live abroad with their mother. The couple's first daughter celebrated her 11th birthday in February.

Reverend Obofuor and his beautiful wife tied the knot many years ago before the former came into the limelight and became one of the most popular pastors in Ghana, alongside the likes of Bishop Daniel Obinim and Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, also known as Opambour.

In 2022, the couple faced some challenges in the marriage after rumours of the Anointed Palace Chapel church founder secretly tying the knot with Ghana’s Most Beautiful Queen, Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie as his second wife in a private ceremony at Tantra Hill following an alleged traditional wedding in the Upper West Region surfaced on social media.

Reverend Obofuor quickly dismissed the rumours, stating that it was a ploy to create division between himself and his wife and ruin their happy marriage.

He also explained that he had never met Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie face-to-face and that his only knowledge of her was when she participated in the Ghana Most Beautiful beauty pageant.

Despite the allegations, the pastor and Queen Ciara have continued to go strong in their marriage and were recently spotted together with their daughter at the one-week celebration of the late Madam Afia Pokuaa. Many Ghanaian celebrities including Wayoosi, Kwaku Manu and Funny Face also attended the event.

Below is the video of Reverend Obofuor announcing his wife's pregnancy:

Reverend Obofuor's pregnancy announcement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Reverend Obofuor showers his daughter with money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofuor showered his daughter with money during his late mother's one-week observation event in Kumasi on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The popular man of God made a thoughtful gesture towards his daughter as she showcased a traditional dance at the event.

Reverend Obofuor and his daughter's moment garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

