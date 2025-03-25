The company accounts of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's Bills Micro-Credit and Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit have been frozen by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Citi News reported that Quaye's accounts and that of Bills' CEO, Romeo-Richlove Kweku Seshie, have also been frozen.

The company accounts of businesses linked to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye are under scrutiny by the Financial Intelligence Centre. Source: Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Source: Facebook

According to a letter referenced by Citi News, the directive was issued on March 21, 2025.

This comes after the Ghana Revenue Authority indicated that Quaye was undergoing a personal income tax assessment.

However, the exact amount involved has not yet been disclosed. The action is part of routine regulatory oversight to ensure that the entrepreneur complies with his tax obligations.

Citi Business News has also gathered that an import duty was previously levied on one of his vehicles — a matter that has since been resolved.

The assessment by the tax officials comes just days after the business magnate’s widely publicised 40th birthday event which gained traction on social media.

It is however unclear whether the decision to probe Richard Nii Armah Quaye was made before or after the lavish celebration.

Earlier concerns from Bills Micro Credit

Bills Micro Credit Limited earlier stressed that its business operations were separate from the personal financial dealings of Quaye.

The company claimed it did not finance or support Quaye’s private purchases or events.

The statement further clarified that Quaye was not the CEO at Bills Micro Credit Limited.

A lot of people were linking Bills Micro Credit Limited to Quaye's lavish party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh