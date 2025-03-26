Lil Win, in a video, complained about his kids demanding a lot from him financially ahead of a birthday

The Kumawood actor said that due to their past stay in the US, the kids failed to listen to his instructions and sometimes spoke back at him

Lil Win questioned whether the kids had been influenced by the things they saw from the footage of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has courted attention after a video of him speaking about his kids surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video, the comic actor complained that his youngest children, who were based in the US with his wife, Maame Serwaa, were very worrisome.

Lil Win claimed that the kids were very demanded a lot from him financially throughout their stay with him inside his plush home in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The Kumawood actor noted that one of the children requested a brand new car from him instead of a regular toy car for an upcoming birthday celebration.

Lil Win also said that due to their past stay in the US, the kids failed to listen to his instructions and sometimes spoke back at him. He joked that he was being stressed out by both his work and the children at home.

The Wezzy Empire record label boss questioned whether the kid, who was making big demands for the birthday, had been influenced by the Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah's recent extravagant 40th birthday celebration event at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

From the video, it appeared the kids had been left in Lil Win's care after their mother, Maame Serwaa, recently travelled back to the US after returning to Ghana with the kids to spend time with the actor several months ago.

The veteran Kumawood actor's wife recently shared a video of her walking through the corridors of the airport before entering a terminal to board her flight.

Maame Serwaa flaunted her beautiful and glowing skin as she wore no makeup while travelling from Ghana to the US.

Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa tied the knot in a plush private wedding ceremony, which made the headlines on May 21, 2022. The couple welcomed a set of twins in 2020 before adding a baby girl in December 2022.

The Kumawood actor was previously married to his ex-wife Patricia Afriyie for many years, with whom he shared three children before their marriage collapsed.

Below are the videos of Lil Win complaining about his kids:

Reactions to Lil Win complaining about kids

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

janetbaby commented:

"You never see anything yet. They will show you levels 😂😂."

GYEMFUA said:

"🤣🤣 Wob3ka brofo firi anopa akosi s3 wob3da 🤣🤣."

