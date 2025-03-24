Ghanaian businessman from Agona Swedru, Abu Trica's baby mama was recently spotted in her partner's new Mercedes G63

The video was Queenie's own way of addressing detractors who have been wishing for her downfall

Scores of admirers thronged the comments section to hail the mistress and her rich baby daddy

On March 15, Abu Trica cleared his new 2023 G63 Mercedes G-Wagon from the port hiking up his stocks as one of the country's rich young and super-wealthy community.

Videos on social media showed the white G63 AMG being carefully unloaded from a shipping container as onlookers at the port captured the moment.

Netizens who have followed the journey took to social media to share their admiration for Abu Trica.

Abu Trica's baby mother couldn't hide her pride after her husband acquired his dream car. In a recent video, Queenie was seen in Abu Trica's new Mercedes G63 valued at about 350k dollars.

The video has garnered significant traction online considering the consistent negative remarks she has gotten over time as netizens continue to question Abu Trica's wealth.

She shared the video of her lounging in the G-Wagon as a reply to a concern from a netizen that she would be sacrificed for a G-Wagon.

To her, the video was a testimony to the trusted relationship and bond with Abu Trica who is the father of her young son.

It's unclear if the couple have officially walked the aisle although they keep showing more of their moments on social media.

Who is Abu Trica?

Abu Trica hails from Agona Swedru and is renowned for his wealth and flashy lifestyle. Last year, he secured a brand new Lamborghini Urus reportedly valued at $450,000 (GH₵6.8 million), including import duties.

Before the Lamborghini, the viral sensation had gone viral with his BMW i8, known for its speed and comfort - a popular choice among wealthy car lovers.

Reports indicate that Abu Trica is as rich as some key business moguls including Twum Barima who recently acquired a Rolls Royce Culinan.

Abu Trica's baby mama's rich lifestyle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Queenie's moments lounging in his baby mama's new G63.

Spoilt_wife✨ said:

For those tapping into her blessings nu y’all should go n work, no rich man will be under comment section looking for a wife

Mpokuaa02 wrote:

Abuuuuuuuuuuuuu in kobby’s voice🤭😍 this is too beautiful to watch gallllll🥰😍

ABICUTE ❤️ remarked:

I remember I followed u because of their hate. Ppl r so mean wen they see u have a good life 🥺💔

ESI HANSON🫧💕 noted:

Not me wanting to see Kobby too in it 🤭🥰🥰

KofiFlorida66 commented:

If she listen to Rod Wave songs. Marry her she’s loyal ❤🙏

TRICA BOY🇺🇸💰😂🎉 added:

"I just pray i be like my God father Abu Trica and have a wonderful family like yours God bless you both❤️🙏🎉."

Abu Trica cruises with his sweetheart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica had been spotted in his white Lamborghini with his sweetheart.

The Abu Trica couple looked cheerful as they enjoyed their cruise in the comfy new ride singing their favourite hip hop song.

The video went viral on social media, with many netizens praising the couple's bond.

