Bill Credit founder's daughter has gone viral after instructing Stonebwoy to take photos with her at her father's party

The BET winner who was in the middle of his energetic performance posed for photoshoots and videos in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video which is trending on Instagram

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's daughter showcased her style as one of the best-dressed young female celebrities in attendance at his lavish fortieth birthday party on March 22, 2025.

She captivated the crowd in a classy, glittering long-sleeve yellow gown, perfectly accentuating her figure and confidence.

Bills Credit founder's daughter takes photos with Stonebwoy. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

The young heiress elevated her look with an exquisite frontal lace hairstyle and her makeup was flawlessly applied, enhancing her natural melanin glow.

The event took place at the renowned Independence Square, where the atmosphere buzzed with excitement and star-studded appearances.

A moment that captured everyone’s attention was highlighted in a viral video shared by popular blogger GH Kwaku on Instagram.

In the clip, Richard Armah Quaye's daughter was seen instructing one of her father's staff members to relay a message to one of the evening's performers, Stonebwoy.

She playfully asked him to cease his energetic performance, guiding him to her stage for a special photo opportunity.

The interaction quickly became the talk of the town as Stonebwoy, in a lighthearted manner, referred to her as a rich man’s daughter during his performance.

He encouraged her to capture the moment with her high-end phone, as they both shared joyous laughter, creating a priceless memory that reflected the extravagance and fun of the evening.

Bills CEO's daughter chills with Stonebwoy

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy and Bills Credit's founder's daughter's video which is trending on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has reactions below:

discover_with_chris stated:

"Rich Man 🎤🎤🎤."

firelordkay1 stated:

"Rich man pikin 🔥🔥 may we all be great❤️🙌."

boakye7323 stated:

"God of riches please locate me 🧎🏻‍♀️🙏🏻😩."

kwame_the_tourist stated:

"😂😂😂😂 Rich man pikin."

The video of Stonebwoy dancing for Bills Credit founder's daughter is below:

Davido joins Stonebwoy on stage

Nigerian musician and BET winner Davido looked dapper in a designer ensemble as he joined Stonebwoy on stage to perform their hit collaborated song, Activate at Bills Credit founder's fortieth birthday party.

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy donned a stylish black vest and designer trousers that he styled with expensive boots.

The high-profile guests and businessmen present sang the song word-for-word in a beautiful video trending on Instagram.

The video of Stonebwoy and Davido's performance is below:

Davido arrives in Ghana for Bills CEO's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some of the famous Nigerian celebrities including musician Davido who arrived in Ghana before Bills Credit founder's lavish party.

Davido boarded a private jet from Los Angeles to Ghana for his high-anticipated performance at the biggest party of the year.

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos which are trending on all Instagram platforms.

