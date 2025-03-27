Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye gave many Ghanaian business owners the biggest projects of their lives at his lavish party

Richard Armah Quaye hired over a thousand Ghanaian vendors to provide products and offer their services at his fortieth birthday party

Some social media users have commented on the official event video, which is trending on Instagram

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye has received endless praises and accolades from Ghanaians and his business partners in other countries after his lavish fortieth birthday party.

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer Richie Mensah, who played a key role in the planning and coordination of the biggest party of the year, has shared some details about the event.

Bills Credit founder Richard Quaye books 2000 Ghanaian vendors to plan his lavish birthday. Photo credit: @menscook.

Source: Instagram

Richie Mensah stated on record that Richard Armah Quaye paid two thousand Ghanaian vendors, including caterers, florists, interior decorators, photographers, videographers, waiters, ushers and many more to make the event a success.

The chief executive officer of Lynx Entertainment and Tigon Creative studio posted the video on Instagram with this caption:

"I'm honoured to have been in charge of organising #RNAQ40 for my board chairman @richardniiarmahquaye.

"@rnaq40 was a 100% Ghanaian production which hired over 2000 Ghanaians. And I'm very grateful to the vendors who poured their heart and soul into this project."

Richard Quaye hires 2000 vendors for his lavish party

Some social media users have applauded Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye for supporting and promoting Ghanaian businesses. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

getrichhculture stated:

"Extraordinary!!."

Chiveifeoluwa stated:

"Gir,l congratulations, the world will hear about you and I am rooting for you Queen."

_giegies stated:

"Great job done👏🙌🙌."

kojo_soboh stated:

"We nailed it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌."

Solomon Jr. stated:

"This is a message!!! WE HAVE WHAT IT TAKES! WE HAVE THE MEN! WE HAVE THE CREATIVES! WE CAN DO IT! 👏🏽🙏🏾."

__foria__ stated:

"Nothing like impossible."

headlessyoutuber stated:

"Yo, this is beautiful."

eventellz stated:

"Perfect Production Leads ! We really enjoyed working with you ! Thank you 🙏🏽."

rex_boat stated:

"And also, Mr Richie, I think this architecture masterpiece could be duplicated somewhere else in Accra as permanent event facility. It’s just magically breathtaking."

The official video from Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party is below:

Menscook shares lovely production photos

Ghanaian catering company Menscook, which was part of the caterers at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish party, shared some behind the scenes photos on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Richard Quaye's friends gift him 3 cars

Richard Armah Quaye's friends and business partners gifted him three expensive cars at his lavish birthday party on March 22, 2025, at the Independence Square.

He looked overly excited in the viral video as his friends assured him that more presents were waiting for him at home.

The party guests congratulated the birthday celebrants for investing him many businesses to boost the Ghanaian economy.

The video of Richard Armah Quaye's friends presenting the car to him is below:

Richard Quaye invests in 30 businesses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye, who disclosed the number of businesses he has invested in so far.

The wealthy businessman shared his secret tips for choosing the right businesses to invest in during a business pitch.

Some social media users have praised the forty-year-old investor for making dreams come true for young entrepreneurs.

