Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye has invested in over thirty businesses in Ghana before he turned 40

Richard Armah Quaye has made smart business investments that have made him one of the few Ghanaian billionaires

YEN.com.gh has listed some of the businesses that Richard Armah Quaye has invested in so far to boost the Ghanaian economy

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye has made a notable impact by investing in a diverse array of both established enterprises and innovative start-ups across Ghana and beyond.

In an exclusive interview with Bola Ray, he revealed that his keen entrepreneurial instincts empower him to assess the viability of a business and predict whether it will thrive or falter within its crucial first year of operation.

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye invests in over 30 businesses in Ghana. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Richard Armah Quaye emphasised his commitment to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs, stating that he actively welcomes them to present their business ideas at his office, seeking financial backing.

Unlike many investors who often rely solely on polished PowerPoint presentations, he prioritizes identifying unique attributes and the personal experiences that have shaped the entrepreneurs themselves.

This discerning approach is part of what has contributed to his own success as a businessman in Africa.

On the occasion of his fortieth birthday, YEN.com.gh celebrated Richard Armah Quaye's contributions by highlighting some of the key businesses he has invested in, underscoring his role in boosting the Ghanaian economy and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment and studio

Richie Mensah's Tigon Creative studio has become a top-notch state-of-the-art deluxe Movie, television, video and photography professional shoot.

Ghanaian musician KiDi, Gyakie and Miss Malaika 2024 contestants have been to the ultramodern studio for their trending photoshoots.

The video of one of Tigon Creative Studio's productions is below:

CEO of Chickenman bows to Bills Credit CEO

The young chief executive officer of Chickenman Christian Boakye-Yiadom bowed to his investor Richard Armah Quaye at his fortieth birthday party.

He reiterated how his generous investment has made their brand one of the best fast food brands in Ghana.

The beautiful video is below:

Bills Credit founder invests in 29 businesses

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all the businesses that Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye has invested his wealth into so far.

Pizzaman Chickenman Ridge Medical Center Doughman Foods CoLi Network Sankofa Natural Spices Benjie Duke rice Zaconut Burger King Alicilla farms Aquaculture Prospectus Ghana limited Morning Glory Writer’s limited Mona4reall Lynx Entertainment Tigon Creative studio Richie Rich Gummies Agatex Jenam Sun Solar Pinkberry Olives properties limited Waterfall engineering limited Albanese World’s best Maverick Richard Quaye Foundation Oya micro-credit company Quick credit Quick Holdings Diary Cup

Bills Credit founder rocks a stylish black suit

The founder of Bills Credit Richard Armah Quaye wore a stylish glittering suit to his fortieth birthday party on March 22, 2025, at Independence Square.

The video of the Bills Credit founder arriving at his birthday party is below:

Bills Credit founder rocks a white agbada

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye wore a white glittering agbada as his second outfit during Sarkodie's performance at his lavish party.

Ghanaian billionaire Richard Armah Quaye styled his look with a matching Mobutu hat as he showed off his dance moves.

The video of his stylish outfit is below:

Bills Credit founder's mom rocks a yellow gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the beautiful mother of the Bills Credit founder who wore a classy yellow gown to his birthday party.

The hardworking celebrity mother styled her look with an expensive designer clutch purse to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Bills Credit founder's mom's spectacular look and hairstyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh