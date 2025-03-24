Bills Credit Microfinance founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has an unquestionable fashion sense

The business mogul looked elegant in the stylish ensemble as his most talked about party of the year

Some social media users have commented on Richard Nii-Armah's high fashion sense at his lavish party

Ghanaian billionaire and founder of Bills Credit Microfinance, Richard Armah Quaye, has firmly established his legacy in the annals of fashion as one of Ghana's most stylish businessmen.

At his extravagant fortieth birthday celebration, he made a striking fashion statement that captivated all in attendance.

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye rocks a stylish white outfit. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye.

Rocking a black glittering suit, Richard Armah Quaye exuded confidence and charisma, effortlessly distinguishing himself amid a sea of well-dressed guests.

The suit was adorned with exquisite black lace embellishments, showcasing a unique flair that set him apart from his peers.

He maintained his signature low haircut and well-groomed beard, adding an air of sophistication to his overall appearance. A pair of sleek, stylish sunglasses completed his ensemble, further enhancing his dapper look.

Richard Armah Quaye drew attention with his luxurious accessories—a gleaming gold wristwatch, a fashionable bracelet, and his beloved statement ring, all of which spoke to his impeccable taste.

To finish off his ensemble, he opted for polished black shoes that gleamed under the ambient lights of the venue, paired with elegant black socks, ensuring he was impeccably put together from head to toe.

Bills Credit founder dons an elegant outfit

Some social users have reacted to the Bills Credit founder's stylish outfit for his new photoshoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

heisnylo

"One man THOUSAND 🔥."

noye_smith

"Chairmoooo.....Nuumo Landlord 🙌."

beatrice_laryea442

"Give them more fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥😂."

kojo_soboh

"Team Magic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

streetbeatzofficial

"Happy Birthday Boss Man."

wagosi_wa_ndima_enterprises

"HBD boss wangu GETI lako loko tayari boss lipa hela iliyobaki tukalifunge HBD tajilii🎂🎂."

yung_nb11

"Hey, Dey give menzgold vibes too much😂😂😂. Happy Birthday boss."

iambaahboat

"Happy birthday, moe money and wisdom 🧠."

rattyrankzdis stated:

"More life and Good health big bro🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎉🎉."

relentlessballerz stated:

"Happy birthday 🎈🎉🎂🎁🎊."

muddy_msafi stated:

"Watanzania wa @diamondplatnumz tuko wapi😂."

nag_klodding_official

"Happy birthday big man more wins."

The video of Bills Credit founder rocking a stylish suit is below:

Bills Credit founder rocks a white outfit

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye has impressed fashionistas with his viral photoshoot after his record-setting photoshoot.

Richard Armah Quaye wore a stylish short-sleeved shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers for his appreciation post.

The serial entrepreneur wore elegant black sunglasses and repeated his jewellery set for a photoshoot.

He wore quality and elegant brown leather shoes as he posed in different angles for the camera.

Check out the photos below:

Bills Credit founder receives three cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the friends of the Bills Credit CEO who gifted him three brand-new cars on his birthday.

The wealthy friends and business partners presented the cars to him at his star-studded birthday party on March 22, 2025, at Independence Square.

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos that are trending on GH Kwaku's Instagram pages.

