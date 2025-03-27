A video showing the moment Kennedy Agyapong arrived at the Kotoka Airport has gone viral online

The outspoken former lawmaker received a warm welcome from friends and loved ones after he returned from his trip from the US

Kennedy Agyapong in his address thanked Ghanaians who thronged the airport to welcome him home

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has arrived in the country amid the brouhaha surrounding his legal dispute with renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The outspoken former lawmaker touched down in the country on Thursday, March 27, 2025, with his wife to a rousing welcome by fans and supporters of the New Patriotic Party.

Kennedy Agyapong returns to Ghana. Photo credit: @Gyata Nation/Facebook

Source: UGC

Videos making rounds online showed Kennedy Agyapong looking very excited when he saw the crowd that had gathered at the airport.

A young greeter presented him with flowers as soon as he exited the arrivals halls.

The brass band was also on hand to welcome him with a melodious tune on arrival.

Addressing journalists, Mr Agyapong expressed joy over the mammoth welcome and love shown him.

'I use this opportunity to thank you for the wonderful welcome that you have given to me and my wife. Thank you very much. This would inspire me to continue to do whatever I am doing" he told the crowd.

US court jury rules in favour of Anas

The jury of the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey in March ruled in favour of Anas, awarding him $18 million in damages against the former Assin Central MP.

Kennedy Agyapong sought a remittitur, a court order that reduces an excessive jury verdict or damage award.

This comes after Anas filed a defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong in 2022 following unkind remarks the latter made in an interview on The Daddy Fred Show in September 2021.

US court rules in favour of Anas in a defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: @Anas Aremeyaw Anas/Facebook

Source: UGC

During that interview, Kennedy Agyapong labelled Anas a criminal and a “thief.

He further alleged that Anas was responsible for the murder of fellow investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and the deaths of multiple Chinese nationals in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing the report, the video of Kennedy Agyapong addressing the crowd after he arrived in the country had generated reactions online.

Peeps react to Kennedy Agyapong's arrival

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the arrival of Kennedy Agyapong after his court case.

@CadmanAttaMills commented:

"$18 million for speaking the truth? That is a bit expensive. We thank God that you have become a better person from going through this ordeal. As for my buddy Anas, he no longer returns my calls. Money no good ooh".

@metamorfos28 replied:

"U can become a better person at a lower cost than 18 million dollars. This better person course is too expensive."

@kobbyreallex stated:

"Truth wey go make me pay $18 million to someone for free ? Naa this guy can’t be a president, y’all should start thinking straight."

@PUBGmobile_41 added:

"What truth-telling lies against an investigative journalist Anas and you think you’re speaking the truth."

Kennedy Agyapong's camp reached out to Anas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Selasi Evans Adika, a lawyer for Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed that that the representatives from Kennedy Agyapong's camp reached out to their side after the ruling by the jury was delivered.

Speaking in an interview, the lawyer said the motive behind the approach was possibly to ascertain if Anas was open to discussing certain issues relating to the case.

He lamented that Anas was not happy with allegations levelled against him Kennedy Agyapong.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh